An alternative that continues to grow

The production and sale of turkey continues to make its way into the family basket of Risaraldenses, becoming a potential alternative when buying protein of animal origin. The Coffee Region is a region that, according to Pavos del Campo, provides 244,000 processed birds and, likewise, the organization hopes to market 2,800 tons of its products in the region.

Although turkey meat is a product that is eaten during the December festivities, this food has shown that within a market that consumes 60% of it, 5% belongs to coffee growers. On the other hand, in terms of contribution to regional employment, Michelle Montaña, head of marketing for Pavos del Campo, expressed: “In the region of the Eje Cafetero, Pavos del Campo, generates 661 direct and 281 indirect jobs.”

The data

In Dosquebradas, there is the only turkey production and marketing plant in the country in different cuts and presentations. It is expected that new points will be allocated for these purposes and the sale of turkey will increase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

