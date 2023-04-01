Reused waters, Biffoni writes to the Prato parliamentarians: “An amendment to the legislation is needed”

At stake is the “treasure” of 10 million cubic meters of recycled water which with the current law cannot be used in large part

Prato’s request continues to make it possible to reuse waste water (LAWS), but the Presidential Decree which transposes the European legislation risks making it impossible to reuse the purified water if it is not modified. In fact, the current text does not take into account the quality of the purified water, but the type of plant from which it comes, not considering the case of Prato, i.e. a plant like Gida which receives both civil and industrial water.

“Ours is a unique case, but virtuous and ready to use up to 10 million cubic meters of water – explains Mayor Biffoni who invited the Prato parliamentarians to present an amendment to the law -. Gida’s technicians have already sent the observations, whose deadline was today, but we also need political support for one of the most important actions we can do in the area to enhance water resources”.

In fact, the public consultation on the website of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security of the Presidential Decree expires today, an act signed by President Mattarella to adapt the Italian legislation on the reuse of urban waste water purified and refined for various uses to the European one. “Soon we will find ourselves having to face the water emergency again, with the absurd paradox of having unused purified water supplies due to the lack of regulations that allow its use for irrigation purposes or for washing streets, for example – recalls Mayor Biffoni -. Just last summer we brought the problem to the Ministry of the Environment and last September we confronted the technicians of the ministry, giving the example of Prato with Gida. Now we are one step away from having a national law, it would be a paradox if it weren’t applicable to Prato”.

In the letter sent to all the Prato parliamentarians and undersecretaries, the mayor also proposed an online meeting, to facilitate everyone’s agendas, for next Monday. “I wish for teamwork for the good of our district and our community, but not only that: we hope that next summer we will be able to expand the areas of use and that we can also work on the request for tax relief companies that use recycled water: just as incentives and bonus systems are envisaged for energy saving, a similar provision is needed for those companies that reduce the consumption of a precious asset such as water by using recycled water”.