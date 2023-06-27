An American report reveals the background to Iran and Algeria’s attempts to target Morocco’s interests

Hespress Politics Caricature: Imad Al-Snouni Hespress – Tawfik BoufartiTuesday 27 June 2023 – 20:00

For decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has engaged in “unequal” confrontations with its regional opponents in the Middle East, and then “sought to expand its influence in the region and on the African continent by arming armed groups that operate on the continent.”

In the same regard, the “Defense Post” website stated, in a report entitled “Destabilizing Africa: Iranian drones are a threat to Morocco,” that “Iran has worked in the past few years to repeat its game in the Middle East on the African continent, and has been able to expand its influence to new regions.” Similar to the Sahel region and the Maghreb, to find a foothold in a strategic area adjacent to the vital shipping lanes in the Atlantic Ocean.

The same source explained that “Tehran is increasingly supporting the opponents of the Kingdom of Morocco, both states and non-states, as part of its endeavor to undermine the efforts of Morocco, the ally of the West, which is one of the most important pillars of stability in this troubled region,” recording “Iran providing the Polisario Front via Algeria with planes.” Unmanned aerial vehicle in the midst of tension between Rabat and Algiers”, which was previously highlighted by the permanent representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations, Omar Hilale, on several occasions.

“The series of Iranian sabotage does not stop at just supplying parties hostile to the Kingdom of Morocco with weapons of this kind,” adds the “Defense Post,” but rather goes beyond it to “a campaign aimed at sowing extremism in the Moroccan interior and recruiting disaffected members of the Shiite minority in the kingdom.”

The same source referred to Algeria’s military and economic relations with Iran, recalling a previous statement by the so-called former “interior minister” in the “front government,” Omar Mansour, last year, who acknowledged that the front “received Iranian drones and will deploy them to target the Moroccan army.” He stressed that “Iranian efforts to undermine Morocco’s stability increased after the kingdom resumed its relations with Israel in 2020.”

The American site specialized in military news concluded that “the growing Iranian support for both Algeria and the Polisario not only threatens Morocco, but also threatens the stability of the region and the entire continent,” considering that “the kingdom, as a moderate Islamic country with a fast-growing economy and deep relations with African countries, has long been a strategic bulwark.” in the region.”

It is noteworthy that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita, had announced in May of 2018 that the Kingdom of Morocco had severed diplomatic relations with Tehran against the background of the military support of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Iran’s ally, to the fake republic in Tindouf.

Iran Middle East African continent Drones

