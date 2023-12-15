An American tourist criticizes the killing of dogs in Taghazout

Large numbers of stray dogs have spread remarkably in the city of Agadir and its surrounding areas, roaming these areas in groups of dozens of them. These are scenes that have begun to furnish the public landscape on a daily basis, whether in tourist areas or in popular streets and neighbourhoods.

Not far from the center of Agadir is the Taghazout area, which is distinguished by its tourist attraction due to its various qualifications, and it is also not spared from the phenomenon of the large spread of stray dogs, whether in the community center or on the coastal strip and in front of hotel units and tourist resorts, which disgusts tourists, visitors and residents alike. .

In the face of rising voices calling for a response to the phenomenon, due to the danger it poses to women, children and the elderly, in addition to distorting the aesthetic aspect of the area, intervention was made to eliminate dozens of these animals using live bullets or through poisoning, according to what an American tourist reported to Hespress, who denounced this process of extermination. .

Zach Svoboda said in communication with Hespress that he has been living in Taghazout for two months, “and during the last day many dogs in the area were exterminated by poisoning, and there were also reports of dogs being shot in the Imsouane area.”

The American tourist continued that the matter was “illegal,” adding: “In 2019, all my conversations with local residents indicate that the local authorities are responsible for this illegal and barbaric behavior, and it is certain that this injustice will continue in the absence of accountability.”

“It is claimed that the executions are being carried out to provide a more attractive environment for tourists, but the result is the opposite: my tourism dollars cannot go back to supporting inhumane local councils,” Svoboda said.

It is noteworthy that the Nador Administrative Court had previously, during November 2022, sentenced the president of the collective council to pay a fine of 6,000 dirhams due to the process of killing stray dogs using live bullets, for the benefit of the “Umm” Association for Animal Welfare and Environmental Protection, which filed a lawsuit. The municipality is accused of exterminating stray dogs.

The court considered that “the group’s resort to killing dogs with live ammunition is conditional on killing being the only means to prevent them from being harmed and harmed, while taking into account the kindness in killing them, which it did not prove,” stating that “killing is an uncivilized means,” and that “the development of society is not measured by its treatment.” Not only with humans, but also with animals, which requires resorting to alternatives to contain the phenomenon within a civilized framework that suits the requirements of the times.”

The “Umm” Association for Animal Welfare and Environmental Protection had filed a complaint with the Administrative Court stating that the Nador group had carried out “an extermination of stray dogs, amid horrific scenes and sounds of live bullets being fired and scenes of the bodies of killed and wounded dogs and blood on the sidewalks and roads.”

The same association considered at the time that “the operation took place outside the legal controls and the agreement signed between the Ministry of Interior, the National Authority for Veterinarians, and the National Office for Health Safety, which stipulates strengthening cooperation and coordination in order to address the phenomenon of the spread of stray dogs, which pose a threat to human health, through the sterilization process.” Surgery to limit its reproduction and vaccinate against rabies.”