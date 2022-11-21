PUPPY. A special gift for the Pope directly from the Canavese area: on 23 November a delegation from the “Presepi ant ij such” association of Cuceglio will meet Pope Francis and will give him a “Presepe an tal such” .

The representatives of the association tell it: «On Wednesday 23 a representative of the association, accompanied by the provost of Cuceglio Don Luca Meinardi and the mayor of Cuceglio Antonino Iuculano, will meet Pope Francis in Rome, during the audience, and will donate to Holy Father one of the typical creations of Cuceglio. Cardinal Arrigo Miglio will also accompany the delegation. The representation will also stop in Rome in the afternoon, where at 5.30 pm, it will be present at the ceremony of the taking possession of the original cardinal of San Giorgio Canavese in the Basilica of San Clemente».

The story of the typical cribs of Cuceglio is an all Canavese success story, born from the passion of a citizen for the mountains, nature and for his own country, even if by adoption after marriage. From a simple idea, an exhibition was born that attracts hundreds of visitors every year, over 300 even in the period between 2021 and 2022, the first after the pandemic.

The origin of the project is explained by the creator Piero Carrera: «The genesis of the exhibition is very simple. During a walk in the nearby hills of Cuceglio, observing the various “suchs” scattered in the woods, I imagined them as so many natural nativity scenes. It would have been enough to add the figurines. The next step was to propose the event called “I cribs ant ij such”. Who exhibits the crib gives his particular interpretation of the “such”: «We have cribs with a minimal scenography represented only by the such itself, while others more elaborate use the such as the seat of an ideal environment. This is however the basic idea of ​​each creation. A single “such” must be used to represent the crib».

The association was founded in October 2006 with the name of charity “Vedremo…” with the aim of organizing socio-cultural events in order to raise funds to be allocated to the restoration works of the parish church of Cuceglio. The creators of the association are Fabrizio Conto, Andrea Cozza and Valerio D’Amico, today parish priest of Verolengo. «The name “We’ll see…”, which has always aroused curiosity, was born from an exclamation that the then parish priest of Cuceglio, Don Melino Quilico, always used to say – says Fabrizio Conto. – Among the activities, the one that has most distinguished us in all these years is the display of nativity scenes made from chestnut stumps. We have now reached the seventeenth edition, which will inaugurate on Sunday 11 December at the town hall of Cuceglio, in Via Regina Margherita 9. In these 17 years the nativity scenes have also been exhibited in various other places: they have made their appearance in the Crypt of the Basilica of Mary Help of Christians in Turin, where a section of the exhibition is dedicated every year to the cribs of Cuceglio. We were in Verona at the international exhibition of the Arena, a nativity scene is at the Porziuncola in Assisi, others were also exhibited in Poland, in Krakow, then in Rome at the exhibition “100 nativity scenes in the Vatican” and also in Giffoni Valle Piana, where thanks to the nativity scenes, a splendid collaboration was born between Cuceglio and the Giffoni film festival. Furthermore, registrations are open to participate in the 2022 edition: just connect to the site or call 334 150 33 22 ».