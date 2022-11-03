An announcement caused the stock price to plummet!CanSino bluntly says that inhaled vaccines will not lead to a big increase in performance



Financial Associated Press, November 3 (Editor Hu Jiarong)Today, CanSino Bio’s Hong Kong stock (06185.HK) fell sharply in early trading, falling more than 30% at one point. As of press time, its Hong Kong shares fell 23.48% to HK$107.9; A shares (688185.SS) fell 3.75%.

Note: CanSino Bio is trending today CanSino Bio has become a hit with its inhaled vaccines. Its stock price has risen sharply in the past two days. During the period from November 1 to 2, its cumulative increase reached 93.15%. The A-shares have risen by nearly 34% in the past two days.

Note: The trend of CanSino Bio since November 1st However, CanSino Bio made an announcement on the evening of the 2nd, which stopped the stock price rally abruptly and turned to fall.

Note: CanSino Biological Announcement According to the announcement, the media has recently paid more attention to the company’s inhaled new crown vaccine. Due to the advancement of the commercialization process of the inhaled new crown vaccine, it can gradually be reserved and used in many provinces and cities across the country. The situation was reported. Based on the current immunization strategy and the high vaccination rate of domestic booster shots, the company does not expect that the recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) for inhalation (referred to as the “new coronavirus vaccine for inhalation”) will not bring about a substantial increase in the company’s performance .

At the same time, the announcement also disclosed that CanSino Bio has disclosed the “Announcement on the Inhalation of Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Type 5 Adenovirus Vector) as a Booster for Emergency Use” on September 5, even if the product is included in emergency use. , its future market sales will still face relatively fierce competition, and at the same time, it will be affected by various factors such as the development and changes of the epidemic situation at home and abroad, and the domestic new crown vaccination rate.

Since 2022, the market environment of new crown vaccines at home and abroad has undergone great changes. The demand for new crown vaccines has shown a sharp decline compared with 2021. The growth rate of global new crown vaccine vaccinations has slowed down, and some regions have shown a situation of oversupply. In all cases, the new crown vaccine had to be scrapped because it exceeded the shelf life, and even some developing countries announced that they would no longer accept donations of the new crown vaccine.