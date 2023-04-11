news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 11 – A theatrical comedy to raise public awareness of scams, which affect any age group, but especially the elderly. The show ‘Eye for an eye, dentures for dentures – The imperfect scam’ was presented in Turin this afternoon, created with the collaboration of the provincial command of the Carabinieri.



Sunday, at 6 pm, on the stage of the Orpheus Auditorium, at the Educatorio della Provvidenza in corso Govone 15/A, Silvia Saponaro and Marco De Martin will play Uliana and Urbano, two octogenarians, linked by a strong friendship, by now tired of being subjected to constant scams and injustices, who decide to take revenge by organizing a plan to defraud today’s young people. Silvia Saponaro wrote and directed the play.



After the show there will be a moment of study on the subject, with the advice of the soldiers of the Arma. At the presentation, in addition to the artists, there were Colonel Andrea Corinaldesi, commander of the operations department and Captain Cesare Calascibetta, commander of the Torino San Carlo company.



(ANSA).

