MANZANO. Two floors of a house unusable. And major damage to the furniture. This is the balance of the fire that developed on the ground floor of a two-level house in via Diaz, in Manzano, in the late afternoon of Sunday 8 January. At that moment there were at least two people in the house: a forty-two year old, in an attempt to put out the flames, breathed in a lot of smoke: with the classic symptoms of the beginning of intoxication he was taken care of by the medical and health personnel of an ambulance, who then took him to the Palmanova hospital for checks. The carabinieri of the starry city station are also on the spot.

The firefighters intervened with a team, the ladder truck and the tanker from the Udine headquarters, a team from the Gorizia headquarters and a team from the Codroipo detachment. The intervention of the firefighters made it possible to limit the flames and contain the damage to the ground floor: furniture and furnishings were damaged. Some materials intended for catering stored in one of the rooms on the ground floor were completely destroyed. The firefighters worked to reclaim the burnt furnishings and secure the cellar and the entire house, also with instrumental control of the air to prevent the presence of any carbon monoxide residues generated by the combustion. As a precaution, the ground floor and first floor have been declared uninhabitable.