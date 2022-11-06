An aqueduct pipe breaks in the historic center of Conegliano, a river of water flows down the porphyry. It happened this morning (Friday 5 November), around 7.15 in via Teatro Vecchio, where a cast iron pipe broke.

The Conegliano fire brigade and the Piave Servizi employees intervened on the spot, working all morning to repair the damaged pipe. Water supply suspended in via Teatro Vecchio, Via Beato Ongaro and via XX Settembre.

The workers of the company immediately got to work, but since the pipe was damaged and could not be repaired, a more complex intervention was necessary, to replace the entire pipeline.

In the afternoon the road works are scheduled while the porphyry will be restored at a later time (as soon as the excavation and bottom settle).