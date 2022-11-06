Home News An aqueduct pipe in the center of Conegliano breaks: houses without water and flooding on the streets
News

An aqueduct pipe in the center of Conegliano breaks: houses without water and flooding on the streets

by admin
An aqueduct pipe in the center of Conegliano breaks: houses without water and flooding on the streets

An aqueduct pipe breaks in the historic center of Conegliano, a river of water flows down the porphyry. It happened this morning (Friday 5 November), around 7.15 in via Teatro Vecchio, where a cast iron pipe broke.

The Conegliano fire brigade and the Piave Servizi employees intervened on the spot, working all morning to repair the damaged pipe. Water supply suspended in via Teatro Vecchio, Via Beato Ongaro and via XX Settembre.

The workers of the company immediately got to work, but since the pipe was damaged and could not be repaired, a more complex intervention was necessary, to replace the entire pipeline.

In the afternoon the road works are scheduled while the porphyry will be restored at a later time (as soon as the excavation and bottom settle).

See also  Bulldozers at the historic Garibaldi cinema in Codognè: in its place a B&B and cultural center

You may also like

Nei prati Tour d’Héréraz the Battle of Tchèvrecon...

Foxconn is lying down!Zhengzhou official concealed the insider...

Learning, Thinking, Implementing, Notifying, Believing, and Implementing Unification:...

Migrants, Humanity 1 is at the port of...

The “Casa al sole” turns twenty: a film...

Tax, incomes over 60 thousand euros? A cut...

Ivrea, accident in via Jervis, car overturns

Lanzhou three-year-old child’s death family members hold accountable...

Treviso, saved a man from suicide: “We must...

Migrants, tonight the first inspection on board NGO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy