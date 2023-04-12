Sudani Net:

A mission of Polish archaeologists in the city of “Old Dongola” in northern Sudan revealed drawings of Christ, peace be upon him, the Virgin Mary, and the Archangel “Michael”, inside a basement or part of a church dating back to the Christian era in the Middle Ages, and it is likely that it was during the era of the “Maqra” state. It is the last Christian Nubian kingdom in Sudan.

Preliminary readings of the archaeological discovery, conducted by expert Vincent Van Gerven, head of the mission, indicate that one of the drawings represents a king named David listening to a heavenly call to protect the city. ».

The chief inspector of antiquities at the Sudanese National Antiquities Authority, Dr. Habbab Idris Ahmed, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the drawings that were found are “very distinctive, and it seems clear that they were drawn by a Sudanese Nubian artist, in local natural colors, according to what the inscriptions show.” religious on the murals».

Habbab Idris, who also participated in the work of the Polish mission, added that the source of the strangeness in the archaeological drawing “is the great creativity that embodies dynamic representational scenes of the Virgin Mary carrying Christ, and the archangel protecting them.” She explained that there are texts written in Greek for King David requesting heavenly protection for the old city of Dongola: “That is, the king is under the protection of Christ and the Virgin.”

Habbab Idris indicated that these discoveries are still in the beginning and need further interpretation and study, especially since there are references in the recent discovery to historical periods prior to the Christian period in Sudan. She added that the mission carried out immediate restoration of the paintings on the murals in their natural locations.

The Polish Center for Mediterranean Archeology stated on its official website that archaeologists Lorenzo de Lilis, Maciej and Yogo found a mysterious complex of rooms made of sun-dried bricks, whose interior spaces were covered with unique pictorial scenes of Christian art, dating back to the Funj period between the two centuries. Sixteenth and nineteenth century. And he adds, “The paintings showed the mother of Christ, and a scene depicting the Nubian king, and the archangel (Michael), whose spread wings protect both the king and Christ himself,” indicating that such a scene is not comparable in Nubian painting.

The center believes in its testimony that the dynamism and familiarity of the representation contrast with the hieratic nature of the figures displayed on the side walls, which do not belong to the typical group of paintings of the Virgin Mary in Nubian art. The report of the mission indicates that the room inside which the drawing of King David was found is a narrow basement, but it rises 7 meters above ground level in the Middle Ages, adjacent to a sacred building known as the Great Church of Jesus, which was probably the cathedral of the city of Dongola and the most important church in the Kingdom of Makuria. It is likely that the exposed structure is a royal memorial complex for King David, the last ruler of the Christian Kingdom of Makuria.

The Polish Antiquities Mission believes that it is very difficult to decipher an inscription in the ancient Nubian language that accompanies the main scene in the discovered drawings, but through preliminary readings it can be identified as texts to know the approximate historical period of these important archaeological discoveries.

