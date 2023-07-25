An architectural gem from Posa Monastery

The focus of the ongoing investigations, which are being carried out by the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archeology in Saxony-Anhalt and the newly founded “Association for the Promotion of Archeology and Historical Research in Zeitz e. V.« are carried out, is the area where the cloister of the monastery was once located. Despite the demolition of the buildings to extract stone material for the construction of the Zeitz Moritzburg and the subsequent leveling of the site in the 17th century, parts of the cloister were found here in an unexpectedly good state of preservation. A special find and a real architectural gem is a perfectly intact ornate keystone that comes from its vault.

Archeology in Posa Monastery 2017 to 2023

Since 2017, with the support of the »Cultural and Educational Center Kloster Posa e. V.« and committed volunteers, annual archaeological excavations take place on the Posaer Berg under the direction of Holger Rode. They have already provided numerous surprising insights into the history of construction and use as well as into the historical significance of the site.

The results of investigations over the past few years indicate that there was a castle of considerable importance here as early as the 9th and 10th centuries, in which a first church building was possibly erected as early as the 10th century. In 1114 a Benedictine monastery was founded on the prominent mountain spur above the Elsteraue, which almost completely disappeared from the face of the earth in the 17th century. In 2017, to the surprise of the excavation team, structural remains and the location of the monastery church were identified.

The focus of the current research excavation, which has been ongoing since March 2023, is the area south of the church, where the cloister of the monastery was once located. The investigations are carried out by the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archeology in Saxony-Anhalt and the newly founded “Association for the Promotion of Archeology and Historical Research in Zeitz eV”.

An architectural jewel from the cloister – first results of the current excavation

The current work is mainly focused on creating a new study area. First, the massive rubble masses that had been leveled after the demolition of the monastery from around 1657 onwards were cleared. At that time, the monastery served as a quarry for the extraction of building material for the new building of Moritzburg Castle in Zeitz. In the process, large areas of the foundations of the monastery buildings were broken down to the last stone.

Beneath this leveled layer of rubble, some areas of the south wing of the cloister were unexpectedly well preserved. For example, the north facade of the cloister is still about 70 centimeters high over a length of about 10 meters. The buttresses, executed in ashlar masonry, towards the Kreuzhof give it an imposing appearance. There are even remains of plaster on the inside of the cloister. In addition, the floors of the southern wing of the cloister are almost complete. The upper one consisted mainly of a high-quality red brick chippings, which was probably supposed to have the appearance of red marble. In this screed there are gaps that indicate the position of grave slabs that were removed as valuable building material. Currently, the older floor of the cloister, made of lime mortar, has been uncovered.

Surprisingly, larger sandstones were also found in the up to 1.80 meter thick layers of rubble above the ruins, which had obviously been overlooked during the salvaging of building material or were simply too heavy. Among the finds are parts of the vault ribs of the cloister, some of which even have the remains of a red paint finish. Particularly noteworthy is a completely intact keystone of the former cloister vault. Vine leaves and grapes are depicted on its front side, which refers to the long history of local viticulture, which was successfully revived only a few years ago.

The finding of the keystone and some other stones now allows a comparatively exact dating of the southern wing of the cloister to the end of the first third of the 14th century. Similar stones are known from the cloister of the Zeitz Cathedral and the Naumburg Cathedral. The 14th-century cloister replaced a Romanesque predecessor. The monastery church, rediscovered in 2017, also shows a modernization of the originally Romanesque building in the Gothic style for the 14th century.

Outlook and goals for the current year

Further archaeological investigations focus on parts of the southern and eastern wing of the cloister and on the cross courtyard. The aim is to learn more about the older church, believed to be beneath the Gothic and Romanesque walls and floors. The first traces of this presumed early sacred building have been uncovered in recent years. The finds from the 9th century are also of great scientific interest. They represent the oldest evidence of a settlement on the Posaer Berg and are closely related to the large ramparts that surround the entire mountain.

The research excavation in Posa is continued throughout the year and is supported in the summer by archeology students from the Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg, who are to receive practical training here as part of a teaching excavation.

