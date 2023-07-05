An Army sergeant and her children would have been kidnapped by the ELN

National Army Sergeant Gihislaine Karina Ramírez Chitiva and her two minor children were reportedly kidnapped by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Initially, the uniformed woman’s family publicly denounced that the woman and her two children, ages six and eight, mysteriously disappeared when they were traveling to the municipality of Arauca, capital of the department that bears the same name.

This Wednesday, July 5, 2023, it was learned that apparently the Army sergeant and her children had been kidnapped by members of the ELN when they were making the trip.

The National Army announced that the respective investigations are already underway to clarify the alleged kidnapping of Sergeant Gihislaine Karina Ramírez Chitiva and her two children.

Likewise, they confirmed that one of the minors has a special condition. The sergeant’s son has ASD (autism spectrum disorder).

“In facts that are the subject of investigation, and, according to what was reported, they kidnapped second sergeant Ghislaine Karina Ramírez and her two minor children, aged six and eight, one of them with a special condition of autism, who were traveling by car to the municipality of Arauca, department of Arauca”, says the statement issued by the Army on the morning of this Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

For its part, the Ministry of Defense forcefully rejected these facts and assured that the crime against the official will not go unpunished.

“We strongly reject the kidnapping in Arauca of Petty Officer Ghislaine Karina Ramírez and her two minor children. The Public Force will not rest until they find them. This is a crime that will always be punished and that has no justification”, they wrote from the portfolio on their Twitter account.

The ELN would have kidnapped the sergeant and her children on Monday, July 3

According to the information known to date, the member of the National Army was kidnapped on Monday, July 3, when she was driving in a private vehicle on a road in Fortul, Arauca.

In that area of ​​the country, she was apparently intercepted by members of the ELN who took her and her children with them to an unknown destination, as stated by the institution to which she belongs.

“Preliminarily, it is presumed that the family was kidnapped by members of the Domingo Laín Sáenz front of the organized armed group ELN, while driving through the municipality of Fortul, Arauca, on July 3 at night. They are part of the family of an officer belonging to the Quirón Task Force, of the Eighth Division,” the Army said in the statement.

As reported by the institution, once the disappearance was known, all the protocols for the release of the uniformed woman were activated.

“Once the fact became known, the competent authorities were immediately notified and in an inter-institutional work the respective actions are carried out for the release of the hostages. In the same way, the respective complaints will be filed before national and international organizations for this heinous crime,” the statement read.

Despite these statements, it is noteworthy that the alleged kidnapping became known after the father of the Army sergeant publicly denounced the mysterious disappearance of his daughter and grandchildren.

The complaint of the father of the kidnapped Army sergeant

In dialogue with RCN News on the night of Tuesday, July 4, Gerardo Ramírez, father of the sergeant, indicated that his daughter was transferred from the base and that is why he was making that trip with his children.

“My daughter was at the Tolemaida base, she had already been there for several months, on Sunday she began a mess with all her things since they ordered her to move to the Eighteenth Brigade in Arauca. She sent the mess forward and five hours later she left, ”she recounted.

The sergeant’s father expressed his concern for his grandson with autism, as he assured that he needs constant therapy. In addition, from the beginning he was afraid of the dangers her daughter was running on the journey she had to travel to get to Arauca.

“I have been called by high command who were waiting for her and they tell me that they are doing everything possible to locate her, I am afraid because those areas where she was going are dangerous, there are many illegal groups,” she said.

Likewise, in an interview with Caracol Radio, Mr. Ramírez asked the kidnappers to respect the lives of his daughter and grandchildren. He cried out for his speedy release. with Infobae

