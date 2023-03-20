The Colombian authorities have reported this Sunday that a soldier and two members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) have died this Sunday in clashes with the Colombian Army in the municipality of Tame, located in the Arauca region, in the northeast of the country.

Among the deceased, there is a soldier, who was carrying out an operation of the Armed Forces against members of the ELN, while the other two dead are members of the armed group, according to what the station W Radio has reported.

“We reject the murder of our Sergeant Franklin Montaña of the Colombian Army (…), who gave up his life, while protecting the population in the rural area of ​​Tame, Arauca, against the criminal actions of the organized armed group ELN,” it reads. a statement from the military forces of the country.

In addition, two agents have been injured and have been transferred to health centers to receive medical attention, however, they are out of danger, as reported by the aforementioned station.

On the other hand, the authorities have indicated that this incident has been denounced, since “the ELN criminals used civilian homes to fire from there at the military aircraft that have been deployed to support the troops on the ground,” for which they would be “violating International Humanitarian Law.