

The False flag installation by Voluspa Jarpa. (Courtesy of the Merz Foundation)

The exhibition project Isolitudine. 4 solo showsin Palermo until January 22nd, aims to challenge the distinction between personal exhibition and group exhibition: four solo exhibitions and as many curators with the aim of making identities without borders coexist and creating an ideal flow that connects art to politics, to nature and geographies.

The choral project, exhibited at ZaCentrale, the space managed by the Merz foundation at the ZAC (Zisa contemporary arts), presents the personal exhibitions of three artists – the Roman Rä di Martino, the Slovak Petra Feriancová, the Chilean Voluspa Jarpa – and the Levantine artist Guido Casaretto edited by Laura Barreca, Valentina Bruschi, Beatrice Merz and Agata Polizzi respectively. It is a work of female alliances able to build an experience that, as a whole, becomes a journey into an archipelago of independent works, like islands, but which look at each other and question the meaning of the border, the tension between migrations and freedom, between natural time and cultural time. Works that together reflect on the relationship between contemporary art and what happens around it. “When it occurred to me to put together four solo shows, instead of the usual group show or one solo show, I visualized islands in space,” says Merz. “I left the other curators totally free to choose an artist. The only stake: not to raise walls or build divisions, but to find a way to make the works dialogue in an open confrontation ”. See also "In the mind of a forger". The merciless hunt of the biographer of Galileo Galilei The starting point of this choral curatorship was to rethink and rewrite the definition of the neologism used by Gesualdo Bufalino to identify that feeling of loneliness experienced by those who live on an island. While recognizing it as a feeling “intermittent euphoria and melancholy “, the new meaning given by the curators to “isolation” underlines its impetus and “Tension towards the heroic overcoming of geographical and emotional barriers” and a direction of gaze aimed more at the future than at memory. The works respond to this reversal of perspective by unifying different and distant experiences, truth and lie, men and animals, past and future, dream and reality, challenging the very idea of ​​isolation.



The Eddies installation by Guido Casaretto. (Courtesy of the Merz Foundation)

Voluspa Jarpa’s answer is the monumental installation False flaga tower of documents, a two-dimensional globe and a variation of archive folders reconstruct, in a sublime aesthetic synthesis, the artist’s fifteen years of research to understand the way in which governments have operated outside the law in Latin America and in Europe. The installation elaborates in different modules the declassified documents of the US intelligence on the activity in the countries of Central and South America during the years of the cold war, which also revealed the existence of secret armies supported by the CIA and NATO to prevent the advance of the left in postwar Europe. “I chose Voluspa because the socio-political aspect is what matters most to me, she is one of the few artists capable of combining political denunciation and aesthetic experience”, explains Merz. One of Jarpa’s works problematises the distraction of the contemporary art world from what is happening around it. Openly quoting the work of the American minimalist artist Donald Judd, Jarpa creates a series of boxes that explode, releasing the information hidden inside. “Jarpa makes us reflect on an art, like the minimalist one, which, while the United States was the architects of massacres and embarrassing situations in the world, focused on pure aesthetics,” explains Merz. See also "From the multicultural gymnasium to Zingonia, now studies on human rights"

The continuous line of time