An attack on a female politician of Pakistani origin in America

Maryam Khan, a Pakistani-origin member of the US state Connecticut House of Representatives, was attacked after attending Eid al-Adha prayers with her family in Hartford.

According to the police, a 30-year-old man is accused of the attack.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to American Islamic Council Relations, Maryam Khan was walking with her three children, sister and a friend when the suspect yelled ‘obscenities and obscenities’ at them and then ‘hit them and threw them to the ground.’

According to police, the suspect, identified as Andre Desmond, fled after the attack but was chased by nearby residents and detained until police arrived.

Andre Desmond faces charges of third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police after his arrest.

Meanwhile, Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas condemned the attack.

“We don’t have the details of the attack at this time, but the state police have assured us that they will be working with the Hartford police to conduct a full investigation,” he said. It is particularly painful that Maryam Khan was attacked on a holy day. Our best wishes to Maryam and her family.’

Maryam Khan, 33, is the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

