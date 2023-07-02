Home » An attack on a female politician of Pakistani origin in America
News

An attack on a female politician of Pakistani origin in America

by admin
An attack on a female politician of Pakistani origin in America

Maryam Khan, a Pakistani-origin member of the US state Connecticut House of Representatives, was attacked after attending Eid al-Adha prayers with her family in Hartford.

According to the police, a 30-year-old man is accused of the attack.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to American Islamic Council Relations, Maryam Khan was walking with her three children, sister and a friend when the suspect yelled ‘obscenities and obscenities’ at them and then ‘hit them and threw them to the ground.’

According to police, the suspect, identified as Andre Desmond, fled after the attack but was chased by nearby residents and detained until police arrived.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Andre Desmond faces charges of third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police after his arrest.

Meanwhile, Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas condemned the attack.

“We don’t have the details of the attack at this time, but the state police have assured us that they will be working with the Hartford police to conduct a full investigation,” he said. It is particularly painful that Maryam Khan was attacked on a holy day. Our best wishes to Maryam and her family.’

Maryam Khan, 33, is the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

See also  Rural sages see Jiangsu striving for modernization｜Jiang Banglong: Leading more Hong Kong entrepreneurs to seize opportunities and bravely pursue dreams_Xinhua News Agency

You may also like

Atlantic Forum: “A change of era is coming...

Three Colombians injured by Russian missile in Ukraine

More than 100,000 Venezuelans crossed the Darien jungle...

Quibdó: women monitor the Peace Agreement

The 13th Jiangsu Book Fair: A Celebration of...

Attackers recognized on the train

Pedro Sánchez promises to support Ukraine “regardless of...

Elliott Wave Analysis: Summer Calm in DAX and...

Boxer Khizhnyak knocked out Croatian Veocic and became...

Will James Rodríguez be a new reinforcement of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy