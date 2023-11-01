An attempt to highlight the Israeli aggression on Gaza through art

An art exhibition in the coastal region of Balochistan, Gwadar, on Tuesday tried to make people aware of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the situation there.

The exhibit features broken stones that show that there was once a house on the site, which is now just a pile of rubble, while portraits on the stones show who lived there, including women and children. are

Gwadar Educational and Environmental Welfare Society (Gwadar Educational and Environmental Welfare Society) has organized a five-day art exhibition which will continue till November 1.

23 artists are participating in it, including 14 girls, five junior and 15 senior artists.

Exhibition organizer and artist Shahina Rasheed told Independent Urdu that ‘for the first time such an exhibition has been organized in Gwadar, in which we have tried to show an event or the situation of the area through installation.’

He added that ‘we have created a place, which gives the impression of what is the situation in Gaza at the moment and what is happening there as a result of the war, it is a pile of rubble and on top of it we put pictures. There are, which is an attempt to show that there is nothing left in this area. She says that the pictures of children and women who died due to this bombardment are placed on the stones, people are very interested in this exhibition. have been, because at the moment everyone is concerned about the situation in Gaza.’

People inspect artworks at an exhibition on the situation in Gaza organized by the Gwadar Educational and Environmental Welfare Society on October 31, 2023 in the coastal city of Gwadar, Pakistan (Shahina Rashid)

According to Shahina Rasheed: ‘Through this exhibition and installation, we sent a message that as Muslims and as human beings, the oppression that is happening in Gaza should be discussed in some way, so we have art as the medium through which we can do it. We can convey the message to the people, so that the government does something for the oppressed.’

The calligraphy of Fatima Akhtar included in the exhibition is kept here. She said that she wants to work on Islamic calligraphy. ‘I want to connect people with the Quran through my art.’

Fatima Akhtar told Independent Urdu that ‘I want that when someone sees my calligraphy, he gets closer to his Lord, his disappointment can be reduced.’

Another artist Amina Ali Bakhsh says that she has started working on digital art since one and a half years.

Amina told Independent Urdu that she first saw digital art on social media and then did some research to find the necessary accessories, software and apps, after which she started the work herself.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurangzeb Badini appreciated the five-day art exhibition under the auspices of the Jews and described it as a superior work for the society.

He further said that ‘just as the artists played a driving role in the Renaissance movement, due to which Europe succeeded in coming out of the Dark Age, and today, seeing this platform of Gwadar, that history is again before my eyes. is visible in front.’