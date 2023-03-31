Djilali Shabih is Professor of Higher Education in Finance at the Faculty of Law, Cadi Ayyad University, Marrakech

The concept of finance can be defined, and here we mean finance in the holistic sense of the term, i.e. public sector finance (state finance, territorial collectivities, public institutions and contracting), private sector finance (companies, banks, collective employment agencies, insurance and reinsurance contracting), semi-public or semi-private sector finance ( Finance of semi-public companies and contracting, finance of associations, cooperatives and non-governmental organizations (others, national or international)⸳

In this comprehensive concept, the financial phenomenon is considered a rich, complex and diverse activity that occupies many areas and takes different designations and perceptions, such as money, financing, financial investments, instruments, currency, capital, financial products, risk management, fixed and current assets, financial analysis, financial disclosure, economic decisions and operations, investment projects, stocks, bonds, bills of exchange, speculation and embezzlement. Smuggling, capital and debt laundering, economic forecasts, oversight, scrutiny, mobilization, and management quality⸳

Based on all these facts, finance and the search for finance, its management, employment and investment, or financial activity as a whole, is closely linked to its environment, the economic situation, the socio-economic structure and circumstance, specializations and other sciences⸳ It also includes various economic and financial actors, actors and institutions (families). Individuals, companies and contracting, administrations and utilities, non-governmental organizations, abroad and international relations)⸳ and finance are active in all markets (monetary, financial and raw materials) and at all levels (local, regional, national, international), and in all economic and social sectors (agriculture, agriculture and forestry). fishing and mining, industrial, traditional and manufacturing industries, services, tourism, hotels and restaurants, technology and information)⸳