An Augustan marching camp in Paderborn?

There is increasing evidence of a Roman camp under the St. Johannisstift on Neuhäuser Strasse in Paderborn. Archaeological excavations under the professional supervision of the Regional Association of Westphalia-Lippe (LWL) took place on the site of the future educational campus of the St. Johannisstift back in September last year. In addition to indications of the city’s modern and early medieval past, the archaeologists from the specialist company commissioned came across fragments of five different wine amphorae. It was the first sign of a Roman military presence in Paderborn over 2,000 years ago. New results now support these indications.

