A travel in the image of the Amazighs throughout history among their heirs and their regional and global surroundings, as perpetuated by ancient, modern and contemporary sources, presented by a collective book issued by the Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture.

The author entitled “The Image of the Berbers in National and Foreign Books” collects the works of a study day on the issue organized by the Center for Historical and Environmental Studies at the Institute. Among its topics are the image of the ancient Berbers in Pharaonic sources, Arab sources, contemporary sources, the Spanish imagination, oriental studies, French Catholic publications, school history books, and other local sources. And foreign.

Participating in the collective author, which is available for viewing digitally, are Al-Mahfouz Asmahari, Hamid Araichi, Sabah Allach, Al-Wafi Nuhi, Abdelkader Ait Al-Ghazi, Mubarak Ait Uday, Rachid Yashouti, Ali Bentaleb, Hassan Uri, Abdelaziz Al-Tahri, Maymoun Aziza, Abdel-Rahim Ouzine, Aziz Bin Al-Talib, Al-Hussein Boudileb, Al-Mustafa Ouaziz and Ali Morif. .

This book stems from questions, especially about the colonial writings, which are: How accurate are the data of the many writings about the Berbers? What are the limits of its objectivity? How did you highlight their cultural and civilizational foundations? Is the picture complete in the aspects that gained a large space in these writings? And how did the cognitive balance of the colonial period contribute to the production of this image, which sometimes mixed fantasy and reality, and between scientific objectivity and ideology?

Ali Bentaleb, the coordinator of the work, wrote in his introduction that such questions “require further research, presenting what is objective, and correcting what appeared to be different from the image of the Amazighs in the various stages of their history.”

The work states that Moroccan society has enjoyed “multiple national and foreign studies, represented in the reports of trips and monographs carried out by the missions of foreign countries competing to control the region, and Moroccan and foreign books, manuscripts and documents.” Accordingly, “multiple images of Moroccan society were formed, affecting various social groups.” The problem is for him, from multiple aspects: historical, cultural, spatial, and socio-economic… whether it is about comprehensive studies or specific tribes and destinations.

The book’s studies aim to “stand at the image of the Amazighs in historical and geographical sources, writings, and documents, and the conditions for producing this image,” with the aim of “providing a more objective and semi-integrated picture of the Amazighs and their civilizational and cultural foundations.”