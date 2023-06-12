An auxiliary magistrate is sanctioned for delaying investigations into Nilton Córdoba and Argenis Velásquez

Due to the “cartel de la toga”, the Attorney General’s Office dismissed and disqualified for 18 years an auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice

– The Public Ministry verified that the official delayed the investigations of former congressmen Nilton Córdoba and Argenis Velásquez

– Also, that he received large sums of money to act contrary to his legal and constitutional functions

In a first instance ruling, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sanctioned the auxiliary magistrate of the honorable Supreme Court of Justice, Camilo Andrés Ruiz, with dismissal and disqualification for 18 years, for executing acts contrary to his functional duties in the substantiation and processing of processes penalties in the 2015-2017 terms.

The control entity confirmed that the subject, in his capacity as auxiliary magistrate of the Honorable Supreme Court of Justice, assigned to the office of magistrate Gustavo Enrique Malo Fernández, at the time of the events, was responsible for substantiating, planning and managing the case. procedural processing of the criminal files of that judicial office.

In turn, the entity evidenced that the official received large sums of money, by the lawyer Luis Gustavo Moreno, to delay the procedures and delay the conduct of criminal investigations that were being carried out against the former Chocó congressman Milton Córdoba Manyoma, one of them related to the report of a non-existent mining exploitation that would have facilitated an alleged money laundering and the other related to the construction of the municipal administration headquarters on a property without the permits established by law, when he was the mayor of the municipality from Medio Baudó, Chocó.

Additionally, the Public Ministry corroborated that the lawyer also gave the official Camilo Andrés Ruiz money to delay the process in the criminal process carried out against the former congresswoman Argenis Velásquez Ramírez, related to the improper collection of a commission from an EPS when she served as mayor from Orito, Putumayo.

Therefore, the Delegate Disciplinary Prosecutor for Judgment 2 described the ex-magistrate’s misdemeanor as very serious as deceit, when verifying that he acted contrary to his legal and constitutional functional duties, in order to avoid rulings unfavorable to the aforementioned ex-congressmen, with which The person being investigated put himself at the service of the criminal organization called the “cartel de la toga”, violating the principle of morality.