About ten people were buried by an avalanche in Austria, in the Lech/Zuers ski area, in the western region of Vorarlberg. The police made it known in a note published by the agencies.

The avalanche broke off at three in the afternoon in the Trittkopf area, in Vorarlberg, at an altitude of 2,720 metres, and reached a ski slope, overwhelming a group of people who were skiing.

“One person has been rescued while operations continue to find the others,” a police spokesman said.

The exact number of people under the snow has not been confirmed. Rescue operations continue in the evening without the use of helicopters: around 100 experts are involved in the rescue operations.

The searches go on despite the dark thanks to large light projectors and all available vehicles, with the use of avalanche dogs. “We are doing everything we can to save them all,” an official from the municipality of Lech told the Austrian news agency Apa. More search parties are heading towards the site of the avalanche.