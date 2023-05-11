An average of 10 people are executed every week

New York: Iran has executed an alarmingly high number of people this year, averaging more than 10 per week, UN human rights chief Volker Turk has said.

According to the report of the foreign news agency, at least 209 people were executed in the country since January 1, most of them were sentenced mainly for drug-related crimes, but in a statement of the United Nations. It was said that the actual number of those sentenced to death was much higher.

Iran has executed an average of more than 10 people per week so far this year, making it one of the most punishing countries in the world, Volker Turk said.

He said that with this rate, Iran is alarmingly on track with last year when some 580 people were reportedly executed.

Iran executed two people on Monday for blasphemy on social media.