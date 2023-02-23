At noon today, @上海市earthquake bureau posted on Weibo:

The Shanghai Seismic Network officially determined that at 11:28 on February 23, 2023, an M0.8 earthquake occurred in the sea area of ​​Pudong New Area, Shanghai (31.07 degrees north latitude, 122.16 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 5 kilometers and 67 kilometers away from People’s Square. (11:32:56)

An earthquake also occurred in Shanghai, which is far away from the active seismic zone of the earth’s crust. This news quickly rushed to the hot search, causing heated discussions among netizens.

However, netizens in Shanghai said one after another: “People are in Pudong, and they don’t feel it. Maybe the decoration on the upper floor feels stronger,” and “I don’t feel it at all.”

So how much earthquake magnitude can be felt clearly?

In September 2022, a netizen once asked: May I ask at what magnitude the earthquake will be visibly felt?

In this regard, the Beijing Municipal Seismological Bureau replied: Generally speaking, according to the classification of vibration magnitude and damage degree, earthquakes will be divided into: micro earthquakes, felt earthquakes, destructive earthquakes, severely destructive earthquakes, and severely destructive earthquakes that cause extremely large losses. earthquake.

Earthquakes with a magnitude above magnitude 2 will cause slight sensations in people, while earthquakes with a magnitude above magnitude 3 and an intensity above grade III,People will generally feel the obvious tremor.