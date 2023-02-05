Although there is no advance on the speech that President Joe Biden will deliver on the State of the Union, it will surely have as its central axes the Russian invasion of Ukraine, its economic management and a new invitation to bipartisan work to bring forward vital issues national interest.

And although the war in Ukraine also framed, on March 1, his first speech at this momentous political event (which was also the first time that Congress met in full after the covid pandemic), on this occasion he will argue that Thanks to the actions taken by the Western coalition that it leads, Russia has been isolated internationally, while preventing it from winning the unjustified military offensive in the neighboring country.

On that occasion, the Democratic president assured that “Putin made a miscalculation, he found a wall of resistance that he did not imagine: the Ukrainian people.” By virtue of this, he led and promoted that his European partners deliver humanitarian and military aid to kyiv, which began with military equipment and supplies and is now in modern tanks, as well as long-range missiles.

Just 15 days after the ‘military space offensive’ to end the Ukrainian ‘neo-Nazis’, as the Russian president justified the unexpected invasion, Biden will explain in his speech the achievements of the Western coalition, will renew his support for the Ukrainian people led by Volodomir Zelenski, the former comedian who in these eleven months became, due to the forces of circumstances, the character who has received the greatest worldwide solidarity and aid.

He will also expose how the financial sanctions and the siege of the Russian ‘oligarchs’, as well as Putin’s entourage, have affected the Russian economy, while at the political level, public support from his natural ally would have been prevented. China.

“Putin has unleashed violence and chaos. But while he may make progress on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing heavy price in the long run…He has no idea what’s coming,” the US president emphatically stated a year ago. . And upon examination of what happened, none of them envisioned the scenario that is currently on the ground, which drives away any possibility of negotiation, despite the trail of death, destruction and global economic impact that eleven months of war have left behind.

Likewise, it is taken for granted that the Democratic president renews the unrestricted support of the Western coalition with Ukraine both in this time of war and for its reconstruction when peace is reached, which will demand billions of dollars.

Undoubtedly, a large part of his speech will focus on the European war and then present the economic balance where, unlike a year ago, he can show progress and achievements, the most important being that he has begun to curb inflation and consolidate the Job creation.

Most of the indicators are positive, highlighting the one known this Friday that indicates that the labor market exceeded all expectations in January and showed iron health, despite fears of an economic slowdown and tens of thousands of layoffs in the technology sector. .

In the first month of this year, the world’s largest economy created 517,000 jobs, almost double the number in December. With these numbers, the unemployment rate, which had been at its pre-pandemic level for several months (3.5%), the lowest in half a century, falls even further, to 3.4% of the economically active.

And just as Biden reacted effusively, describing it as “the greatest job growth in the history” of the country, he will emphasize in this Tuesday’s speech that “since I took office we have created 12 million jobs… That more people reach the (labor) market ), seek and find employment, is a positive sign for the future health of the economy”, thus dispelling the doubts of economists who feared a recession this year.

Also, although more prudently, it will manifest itself around inflation, which, although it has moderated, is still high, which led the Federal Reserve to maintain its rate increase policy, which today are in the range of 4.50 to 4.75 points.

Inflation in December was 5% for twelve months compared to 5.5% in the moving year ending in November, which justifies making credit more expensive because it is the fastest way to cool the economy.

Finally, and given the political obstacle that having a Republican-controlled House of Representatives means for him, he will invite bipartisan work to approve the broad legislative agenda under consideration, which ranges from an immediate understanding to approving the federal budget and several projects that they imply a million-dollar investment, even the postponed comprehensive immigration reform, among others.

In the invitation letter issued by the speaker of the House, on this occasion, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, reminded the president to deliver the speech: “This year brings a new Congress, and with it, the responsibility to work for an economy that is strong, that is secure, for a future that is built on freedom, and for a government that is accountable” just like that the american people elected them “Give a new direction to the country, to find common ground and discuss their priorities.”

Will Democrats close ranks?

Although he will not make any reference to his re-election candidacy, in the Democratic ranks it is taken for granted that he will make it official in a few days and, therefore, the party bases are planning the campaign.

“I’m going to ask you a simple question: are you with me?” Biden yelled Friday to a roaring crowd carrying “Go Joe” signs at the Democratic National Committee convention held at a swanky New York hotel. Philadelphia.

At a roundtable discussion ahead of Biden’s speech, Ken Martin, leader of the Minnesota Democratic Party, said that “you all have to be his (…) evangelists over the next two years.”

“There hasn’t been a president who has done more in the last two years,” he added, pointing to the only package of measures Biden has signed to rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure, and his efforts to boost labor unionization.

And he encouraged activists who traveled from different parts of the country to prepare for the 2024 campaign: “We have to get out there (…) sell it to the American people.”

Biden is already the oldest president in US history, and if he wins a second term and stays healthy, he will be 86 when he hands over the keys to the Oval Office.

Many of his critics believe he is too old, especially since the former senator and vice president vowed in 2020 to make his presidency a “bridge” to a younger generation.

“I do hear it from time to time, but not as much as you might think,” Martin says, brushing off what could be an easy talking point for Biden’s Republican opponent in the presidential race.

Like Martin, many Democrats are putting aside concerns about Biden’s advancing age to side with him in the face of the president’s expected imminent statement on whether he will run again.

Even members of the party’s progressive wing, initially wary of the president’s social and climate agenda, have lined up.

And this closing of the party ranks after the president can also be seen in the speech on the State of the Union, the ceremony that brings together in the same chamber all members of Congress, members of the Supreme Court, the cabinet and special guests , before which the president establishes the governmental and legislative priorities.

This speech is also a demonstration of America’s democracy in action. It is the only time, aside from presidential inaugurations and state funerals, that all branches of the federal government meet in the same compound.

In this second Biden speech, he will be flanked, behind to his right, by Vice President Kamala Harris, while to his left will be the President of Congress, Republican McCarthy. In the same position, but facing each other, will be the Democratic and Republican caucuses.