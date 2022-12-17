We humans are inveterate hoarders. We love to amass information. These days, thanks to the extreme availability of digital storage tools, we create huge inventories on the hard drives we keep at home, or in the cloud. Yet you will be surprised to discover that much of the information stored today – from email and photo backups to particle collision data at the Large Hadron Collider (Geneva’s particle accelerator) – is found not only on shiny hard drives , but also in bulky plastic cartridges that contain spirals of magnetic tapes. You got it right. Much of the world‘s data is stored on tape. Thousands of miles of tape. The news might whet the nostalgia of those old enough to remember cassette compilations and radio recordings, but in reality, tape technology has come a long way over the years. To the point that today researchers are increasing its capacity at a rate that exceeds that of rival supports. But even tape has its limits. We generate so much data that at some point it will be impossible to keep everything. Then what are we going to do? Hard drives versus cartridges

Let’s face it, the tapes we’re talking about don’t look at all like those of the cassettes we used to stack in our bedrooms in the eighties, even if the technology is essentially the same. The difference is that old cassette tapes were analog, while the version used today for archiving is digital. Information, therefore, is stored in the form of sequences of zeros and ones. When IBM introduced the first digital archival tape in 1952, it could hold two megabytes of data on one large reel. Tapes are much smaller today, but they can store 20 terabytes of data, or even 60 terabytes in a compressed format. This means that in 70 years, storage capacity has increased by about ten million times. A single cartridge can hold more than a kilometer of digital tape. The cartridges are stored in automated archives, the largest of which holds 23,000. See also 【Game Trial】Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Version Spider-Man Appears on PC Platform- ezone.hk - Game Anime- E-Sports Game

To access the data, the robots move on rails along the shelves where the cartridges are arranged. Their speed is impressive, but it still takes about 90 seconds for a robot to find the cartridge, remove the tape, place it on the appropriate support and find the requested data, whereas a hard disk can retrieve information in ten milliseconds. This is one of the reasons why hard drives have long dominated the field of data storage. But not all data needs lightning-fast recovery. From satellite images to surveillance camera recordings to countless copies of emails, tweets and financial transactions, archival data is referred to in the industry as “cold” data. Digital tapes have survived and are now thriving as a form of cold data storage because they have several advantages over hard drives. First of all the tapes are safe and reliable. When they are not used, in fact, they are placed inside the cartridges, disconnected from the network. This system offers a solid defense against any errors or malfunctions of programs, as well as against cyber attacks. “If the cartridge is not mounted on the holder, no one can modify the data,” explains IBM researcher Mark Lantz. In 2011, a software error deleted emails from 40,000 Gmail profiles and also damaged copies stored on hard drives. Fortunately, Google had also archived the emails on digital tapes, and user data was restored. Most importantly, tape is cheap, which is essential for what Lanz calls “hyperscale cloud companies,” such as Microsoft Azure, Google, and Meta. In this case it’s mostly data backups like our emails and endless array of photos of your dog, but also smart home records, analytics data, production logs and a ton of other stuff. See also Farewell to the single-player model, platform-based private equity is developing rapidly_ Financial Network - CAIJING.COM.CN Scaling the technology

In the past, these companies simply bought huge quantities of hard drives to meet the growing demand for data storage. But the capacity of hard drives doesn’t grow fast enough, because they have limited space on which to affect data. Magnetic tape is different. “We have a kilometer of tape, a very large area,” explains Lantz. “We can continue to scale the technology.” How? By making the parts of the media that retrieve and record the data smaller, so that smaller pieces of information can be engraved on the tape. It’s a bit like the difference between using a thick highlighter to write on A4 paper or a fine nib to write on A3. As a result, tape capacity continues to grow and will continue to do so for a long time to come. “We can continue to scale the belts and double the capacity every two-and-a-half years for at least the next 20 years,” Lantz explains. Yet despite their retro power, even tapes will eventually run out of space. We produce more data than we can store. To get an idea, bearing in mind the zettabyte, the equivalent of 250 million DVDs. In 2020, we produced 59 zettabytes of data. Projections suggest that in 2025 we would be producing 175 zettabytes per year. “We will get to the point where the entire planetary mass would need to be a data repository or programmable matter to support the digitization of the world,” explains Melvin Vopson of the University of Portmouth in the UK. See also Virtual Production | Behind the scenes of "The New Batman", what plus BUFF_Vicon_Technology_Real-time

Vopson recognizes that we will need new technologies. Researchers are exploring the possibility of storing data with photons and DNA, but one of the most intriguing solutions is to use lasers to encode data on silica glass, creating nanostructures that can be read by a microscope. Peter Kazansky of the University of Southampton in the UK has already worked with Microsoft to design an archiving system based on this material. According to Kazansky, the data becomes “virtually eternal” because silica glass resists virtually everything from extreme temperatures to humidity, magnetism and radiation. It is believed that at room temperature it can remain stable for 300 billion billion years. This means that it could keep our data long after our Sun has died. We can only hope that whoever finds our archives has the technology to discover what they contain, as well as an interest in the minutiae of our social life and photos of our cats. (Translation by Andrea Sparacino)

