An old woman who had slipped into the escarpment of a stream behind the house was saved. The 82-year-old woman, resident of Castellavazzo, suddenly lost her balance, risking to end up in the water. At about 3 pm, a team from the Longarone Alpine Rescue intervened in support of the 118 ambulance to recover it and entrust it to the doctors for transport to the San Martino hospital. The patient had suffered bruises, but given her age she was taken to the emergency room for the necessary checks.

The 118 intervened by helicopter in Cortina, to retrieve a 29-year-old French escusionist, who was descending along the Tommaselli ferrata at Punta Sud di Fanes, when she found a compromised section and did not feel like continuing. The woman was at 2,960 meters above sea level and was recovered with a winch of about thirty meters to be accompanied to the Falzarego pass.

