AN elected in 2020 approved a law to confiscate assets linked to corruption – EntornoInteligente

The National Assembly Elected in 2020, this Thursday approved a law to confiscate assets linked to administrative corruption and other crimes such as drug trafficking.

The Domain Forfeiture Law It was approved “unanimously” by the Chavista Parliament at a time when special anti-corruption operations in state companies, with the epicenter in the oil company Pdvsahave left at least 61 detainees since March.

It is similar to a model law of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which proposes declaring “without consideration or compensation of any kind” the “ownership in favor of the State” of assets acquired with money from illegal activities .

The Venezuelan text also establishes the “imprescriptibility” in civil matters of crimes related to corruption.

«There is no excuse for the one who stole 15 years ago or 20 years ago. The crime of corruption does not prescribe”, he declared to the press, after the legislative session, God given hairwho will chair a commission that will review “all the laws” on this matter to “make them more energetic.”

Activists have expressed concern. Although it follows the guidelines of the UN model law, the NGO Access to Justice warned that the legislation approved in Venezuela could be “dangerous.”

“We fear that the initiative covered by the fight against corruption seeks not only to create mechanisms that allow the government to appropriate assets related to illegal acts, but also to provide it with a political tool to attack, persecute and threaten any person (…) with appropriating of their assets, whether obtained illegally or not,” the organization said in a report.

“The right to defense will not be denied to anyone, but rest assured, you, a corrupt gentleman, you, a terrorist or drug trafficker, who have ill-gotten assets, that these assets will pass into the hands of the people of Venezuela», affirmed Cabello before the questions.

Now, the law must be ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice and then be promulgated by the president Nicolas Maduro.

The anti-corruption operations in which this legal initiative was discussed have resulted in at least 61 arrests and 172 raids since the end of March, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El-Aissamiresigned in the midst of the scandal, although the Public ministry He has avoided confirming if he is being investigated.

ORIGINAL LINK: AN approved a law to confiscate assets linked to corruption (elnacional.com)

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2023/03/28/que-hara-el-gobierno-con-los-bienes-confiscados-vinculados-a-la-trama-de-corrupcion-en-pdvsa/