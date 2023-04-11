



On April 11, a topic “an electric car fell off a cliff in Shanxi and many people died in the car” appeared on the hot search.

According to reports, an electric car fell off a cliff in Lingchuan County, Jincheng City, Shanxi Province, and nearby villagers and passing drivers spontaneously rescued it. According to rescue personnel, the cliff is nearly 100 meters high and about 20 stories high.

According to the WeChat official account of Lingchuan Public Security, at about 10:00 on April 9, 2023, a road traffic accident occurred in Dongshuangnao Village, Liuquan Township, Lingchuan County. After the accident, the traffic police brigade of Lingchuan County Public Security Bureau rushed to the scene to deal with the accident.

After preliminary investigation, at about 10 o’clock on April 9, 2023, a small car with a license plate from Henan Province was driving to a sharp bend in Siwa Natural Village, Dongshuangnao Village, Liuquan Township, Lingchuan County, and crashed into the road guardrail due to improper operation. Then it fell into the roadside cliff, killing 2 drivers and passengers.

According to the data, Lingchuan County is located in the southeast of Shanxi Province, the highest area at the southern end of Taihang Mountain. The territory is surrounded by tens of thousands of peaks, with steep cliffs and ravines.The county is high in the northeast and low in the southwest. The highest peak in the northeast, Banshan, is 1,797.9 meters above sea level, and the lowest point in the south is Ganhe Powu, 691 meters above sea level. The average altitude is 1058 meters.

When driving on mountainous roads, the following points should be paid attention to:

1. Carefully check the safety-related steering, brakes, wheels, etc. before departure, and at the same time, add enough coolant, fuel and engine oil.

2. Pay attention to traffic signs while driving, and don’t peep at the deep streams under the cliffs, so as to avoid distraction and unnecessary tension.

3. When you find a car coming in front of you, you should do “yield first, slow down second, and stop three times”. If you approach the edge of a cliff or the side of a river cliff when meeting a car, you should stop and observe the condition of the roadbed, and pass only when safety is ensured . Especially in the rainy season of mountainous roads, due to the narrow roads, you should not pull too far when crossing. You should choose an appropriate place and give way in advance.

4. When overtaking on mountainous roads, you should choose a wide and gentle uphill section to overtake. Vehicles are not allowed to overtake when descending a steep slope.

5. Blind spots often occur when driving on curves in mountainous areas. For this reason, before turning, you should slow down, honk, and drive to the right. Especially for downhill vehicles, you should reduce the speed steadily before turning, and be ready to stop at any time.

6. When passing through dangerous road sections in mountainous areas, you should observe carefully, drive carefully, and avoid parking. Passing through mountainous areas where landslides and mudslides often occur, parking is not allowed.

