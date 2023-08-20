An elegant combination

Colombian singer-songwriter and accordionist, Diana Burco, has teamed up with talented Mexican artist Lupita Infante in a one-of-a-kind musical collaboration titled “Cumbiecitas Elegantes”.

The song, written by Diana Burco, represents a declaration of self-love and the ability to elegantly say goodbye to what “we are no longer”.

Through a unique combination of rhythms and styles, “Cumbiecitas Elegantes” invites listeners to love and value themselves, celebrating the beauty of authenticity and personal growth.

Diana Burco, known for her deep cultural fluidity and contemporary explorations in music, has left a significant mark on the Colombian music scene.

Her self-titled debut album, “Diana Burco”, was nominated for Best Cumbia / Vallenato Album at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards, making her the first woman in Vallenato history to receive such a nomination.

His second album, “Rio abajo”, also received recognition and was nominated for Best Contemporary Tropical Album at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

This song is part of the album dedicated to cumbia that will be presented in October.

For her part, Lupita Infante, beautiful heiress to the legendary Pedro Infante, has followed in her family’s footsteps to pay an emotional tribute to his legacy in the regional genre.

Despite not being born or raised in Mexico, Lupita chose to specialize in this musical genre to honor the memory of her grandfather and father.

Her passion and talent led her to participate in the reality show “La Voz México”, where she captivated the public with her unique and exciting voice.

In 2020, Lupita received a nomination for Best Regional Mexican Song at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards for her song “Dejaré,” and the following year, her album “La Serenata” was nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The collaboration between Diana Burco and Lupita Infante on “Cumbiecitas Elegantes” is a powerful fusion of talent and emotion that is sure to resonate with the hearts of listeners.

The song has the musical production of Georgy Parra and the video with the audiovisual production of La Mona de las Fotos.

Once again, Diana Burco continues to destroy the music industry song after song, earning herself the title of QUEEN OF CUMBIA in our country.

“Cumbiecitas Elegantes” is now available on all digital audio and video platforms.

