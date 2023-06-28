An Emergency exhibition on climate change – Veneto

In Venice from tomorrow. Photographs, maps and infographics are exhibited

(ANSA) – VENICE, JUNE 28 – The exhibition ‘Where are we going? Climate and people’ dedicated to the consequences that climate change has on people’s lives, causing migration, conflict and poverty.



“With this exhibition – declared Rossella Miccio, President of Emergency – we want to remember how urgent it is to take care of the only land that we have available and that we share, because this is the only way to take care of each and every one. By choosing the war, the exploitation of resources and people, we condemn ourselves to not having a future or even a present in which to feel safe”.



The exhibition visualizes climate change and its effects on people’s movements through photographs, maps, infographics and an installation. Fifteen countries are being examined, including Italy: these are the countries where Emergency operates or from which many people move to reach Europe, also due to the rise in temperatures and other extreme environmental phenomena. The exhibition project was conceived with the collaboration of the photojournalist and climate ambassador, Simone Padovani. (HANDLE).



