An entire country is laughing at its foreign minister?

Heil Habeck, big brother, I will forever stand by your side! We’ll make sure that this country that we hate so much will at least be good for one thing, and that is to set an example for the world. We really have to make it this time.

And the spawning thing, we’ll get through that too. Gr, I’m a bit dreading it though.

Above all, we must finally switch off the remaining recalcitrant parts of the press. And watch out for the Annalena a bit. Because this Tichy actually reported about a group of people who made fun of a video on which Annalena talked about Solala systems.

Did she screw up again? Or was that pure malice on the part of the Resistance? However, I did not find the video.

Of course we have to protest in the strongest possible terms here. Because of course that doesn’t work. After all, our foreign minister is a perfect person who cannot simply be stomped on the pedestal!

Where is the fruit of honor?

I got so excited about this thing that I had to take one of my Kobold pills right away. After that I felt better, but at night I had terrible dreams.

I dreamed that I declared war on Russia and then all 26 million Russians who were killed by the Germans in World War II were at my door.

And then someone told me a totally ridiculous story. Namely that our legitimate concern to eradicate the terms father and mother from usage has nothing to do with gender, but with the climate measures.

The background here is even the same as that which is why, correctly, no German is allowed to dress up as an Indian anymore. Because the Indians would have an image of nature as a living being, and for our justified climate change we would gut this mother nature in order to rip all the metals out of her stomach that we need for it.

Has anyone ever displayed more shameless counter-revolutionary thinking than this dream of the night?

I therefore think, my Führer, that we must now go a step further. It is not enough to tell the Germans what to do and forbid them what they are not allowed to do.

Our actions must not be limited to people’s deeds and morals, nor to their thinking. Many have done that before us.

We have to be really consistent now and also have to take care of the subconscious.

We have to take away people’s dreams! This is the only way we can reach our goal!

Bernd Niquet

