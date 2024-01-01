An Eternal Spirit of Christmas

On one occasion, a merchant approaches a consultant to guide him on how to maintain the level of his sales during the year. When reviewing the financial statements of the last five years, it was evident that in some months of the year sales increased and in others sales decreased.

Given this cyclical behavior, the consultant asked the merchant: —Do you implement some commercial strategies in the months of high sales?

-Yes of course. – The merchant answered. —I define an advertising campaign to promote the company’s products and define sales promotions. —He concluded.

Then the consultant replied: —Ok, and why don’t you define a marketing strategy throughout the year, considering the city’s economic cycles? For example: diversification of goods and services, loyalty discounts, points for volume of purchases redeemable in subsequent purchases, among others.

The merchant designed a strategic marketing plan with several initiatives guided by the consultant, which involved an advertising campaign throughout the year, and its sales grew in the months of supposedly low demand, and increased significantly in the months of higher demand.

This story reminds us that we cannot wait for life to pass and the special moment to act to arrive. So why wait for the Christmas season to adopt a spirit of reconciliation and generosity towards other people? Let us remember that every person has the power to choose, and chooses how to accept the various circumstances that are presented to them in life. He decides how his reactions will be, whether he will accept his opportunities and how to carry them out.

Based on the above and inspired by the web article Seven Ways to Feel the Spirit of Christmas, written by Charlotte Larcabal, I reflected on how important it would be to maintain an eternal Christmas spirit. In this regard, Larcabal shares with us the definition of David Oman MacKay: “The The spirit of Christmas is the spirit of Christ that illuminates our hearts with brotherly love and friendship, and inspires us to render kind acts of service..”; as well as how to perpetuate it, considering what was expressed by Bonnie L. Oscarson “The way to increase the Christmas spirit is to generously reach out to those around us and give of ourselves.”

Certainly many people are distrustful, resentful and rude, they are intolerant and stubborn who explode over irrelevant things. Such individuals generate conflicts everywhere and become toxic beings, with whom no one wants to share. But I have also seen that some people often radiate joy. These, for example, when they travel by bus or by plane, they sit back and smile at their neighbor, and radiate their kindness; They make others happy, join the consciousness of goodness, and penetrate the spirit of the occasion. These human beings always come out with something good; They are open for good to flow from them and to receive it. How different the world would be if people made everyone they met happy. These feelings of compassion and mercy towards our fellow human beings is what Christmas invites us to. Why make an effort to change on this date, when you can live the spirit of Christmas at all times?

For this, we must always remember two things: think about giving and trust in receiving. Every person you meet has something good for you and you have something good for them. Try to give and expect to receive. The other person may not accept what you have for them; She may not understand the possibilities of a change, but that does not stop you from expecting good from her and you will get it by waiting for it and having the attitude to give it. And as Larcabal expresses it: “We can do that every day, through word and deed. May this become our (daily, and not only) Christmas tradition, no matter where we are: may we be a little kinder, more forgiving, less critical, more grateful and more generous in sharing our abundance with those in need.” (ibid. What is written in parentheses is my own)

I have always had a merciful heart, which is why I immediately identified with the JCI Colombia anthem, which begins with these fraternal phrases in its chorus: “Because we have no degrees or color, Because we forgive and give love. Let’s shake hands, let’s raise our voices; Let’s sing happily with this song.”; and invites us to bring out negative feelings in his first stanza: “Out with envy, out with resentment. Out with misgivings, out with fears. We are all Juniors with noble ideals. That united we march towards the same north.“And how true this stanza: “The one who is next to you can be your friend. A smile full of friendship is enough. Don’t imagine anything, move forward and don’t be afraid. Well, with shyness there is no sincerity.”

If we want to make the spirit of Christmas perennial, it is necessary to dedicate each day to cleanse our hearts of feelings of envoys and misgivings so that in it (our heart) the miracle of the nativity occurs and fills us with positive energies. Let us open the doors and windows of our minds to let in new light and air of positive thoughts, extinguishing the light of negativity and slowing the winds of scarcity and illness. To start this ritual, you must write down the wishes you have regarding your own well-being as well as that of family and friends, feeling theirs as your own wishes. Make your life filled with solidarity and generosity by extending your hand of support to lift up those who need it or express a word of encouragement to the hopeless.

I invite you to renew yourself every day, reflecting on this stanza of the junior creed: “Leave your problems for a few moments; and accept the friend who comes to your side. Extend your arms to him, sincere and open; and you will see that the world becomes more human.” Keep in mind that we choose to live to enjoy this wonderful experience called life. We are called to learn, to serve and to transcend. And when we serve altruistically we are better served by others. Ask yourself the following questions: How can I execute the task before me the best I have ever done it? How can I make someone happy?

I have found that when I make someone happy, my own happiness intensifies. That is why every day I try to serve with love. I always hope that every person I meet today will be a better person because I will inspire more confidence, faith, freedom and happiness, because I have learned to maintain an eternal spirit of Christmas.

I invite the readers of my writings in 2023 to also live an eternal Christmas spirit. I wish you a happy New Year’s party with your family and I wish you a happy 2024. In 2024 we will begin with a spiritual transfusion, so that we all have a year full of challenges and opportunities from writing new scripts that allow us to raise awareness and understand our true divine essence. May we have progressive and positive change so that together we contribute to the construction of a better world, with greater prosperity, abundance and peace, with more healthy, successful and happy people.

By: Carlos Rafael Melo Freyle

