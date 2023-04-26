Home » an exclusive preview scene from the film with Anna Kendrick
We show you an exclusive preview clip of Alice Darling with Anna Kendrick, the story of a woman who faces an abusive relationship. The film hits theaters May 4 via Notorious Pictures

The drama will be in cinemas from May 4 with Notorious Pictures Alice, Darlingpresented at Toronto International Film Festival and played by Anna Kendrickas a woman facing a toxic relationship and agrees to detach from her worries, joining a trip in the company of her friends. There clip that we show you exclusive preview he sees her trying to enjoy a few carefree moments …. but not for long.

Alice, Darling: Anna Kendrick opens up about toxic relationship

Anna Kendricknomination all’Oscar per Between the clouds and Emmy-nominated miniseries Dummyinterpreta in Alice, Darling the story of Alice, a woman at the center of a abusive relationshiptormented by her possessive boyfriend Simon (Brought to screen by Charlie Carrick). In search of air, she agrees to a vacation with her best friends, Tess and Sophie (Kaniehtiio Horn e Wunmi Mosaku), during which – thanks to the distance – he realizes he has to try to end his toxic relationship with the man. It won’t be that simple, because the woman will have to face her own addiction to this situation and especially the vendetta by Simon.
Alice, Darling marks the directorial debut of a feature film by Mary Nighy (Bill’s daughter), former actress and author of some episodes of the series Silent Witnesses, Traces and Industry. The screenplay is written by Alanna Francis & Mark Van de Ven, behind the script by The Rest of Us in 2019, another family story that was played by Heather Graham.

