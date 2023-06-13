Home » An explanatory communication to the Istiqlal Team for Unity and Equality in the House of Representatives.
An explanatory communication to the Istiqlal Team for Unity and Equality in the House of Representatives.
The Istiqlal Team for Unity and Equality in the House of Representatives, during its weekly meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023, followed the incorrect news that was circulated in recent days in some media platforms, about the existence of a state of anger among some members of the Istiqlal Team, due to the lack of response of the Independent Ministers within the government, with team members.

And to enlighten the national public opinion, it is important for the Istiqlal team to clarify the following:

First: The incorrect news that was circulated about the existence of a dispute between the party’s ministers and some members of the team, which took a semi-systematic dimension, is absolutely incorrect, and falls within the context of disturbing the Istiqlal Party and its parliamentary and ministerial teams, which work in great harmony and cooperation..

Second: The practice of the members of the Istiqlal team in the House of Representatives of their constitutional duties in observing the work of the government with all objectivity and professionalism, is fully consistent with the values ​​of the Istiqlal Party and in full accordance with the Charter of the Governmental Majority.

Third: The Independent Team in the House of Representatives holds its weekly meetings in the presence of party ministers whenever necessary.

Fourth: The Istiqlal Team for Unity and Equality in the House of Representatives is proud of the serious and responsible work of the party’s ministers.

Fifth: The Istiqlal team’s rejection of the unacceptable targeting of the work of the independent parliamentary and ministerial teams, and its expression of its full awareness of its transcendental political goals.

