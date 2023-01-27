Home News An explosion disturbed the inhabitants of southern Cali
In the early hours of Thursday, a low-power explosive device, apparently of improvised origin, exploded in a house located in the Valle del Lili neighborhood. An explosion that disturbed the inhabitants of this sector south of Santiago de Cali.

Luckily, beyond the material damage (a window and a wall of the property were affected), this detonation did not leave any victims or injuries. In addition, the authorities reported that when they arrived at the house where the explosion occurred, they did not find the owners.

An anti-explosion team in the company of canines trained in this specialty went to the place of the explosion, to establish the circumstances of what happened.

It should be noted that, according to investigations, this would apparently be the second time that this house has suffered this type of attack.

Photo: Video Capture

See also  The Medjugorje outbreak does not stop the controversy: "A journey without rules"

