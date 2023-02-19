An explosion occurred in a resident’s home on the 22nd floor of a high-rise apartment in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City in the early morning of the 19th, leaving the scene in chaos. (webpage Screenshot)

[TheEpochTimesFebruary192023]An explosion occurred in a resident’s home on the 22nd floor of a high-rise apartment in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou in the early hours of the 19th, leaving the scene in chaos. Local residents said they heard a loud bang when the incident happened. A man was found dead later in the open space downstairs.

The video posted on the Internet shows that there are many damages on the upper floors of a building, and various sundries and debris are scattered on the ground downstairs, including a severely deformed door. The video publisher said: “There was an explosion at the high level, and the scene was a mess.”

Jimu News reported that the explosion occurred in the Jialian apartment complex in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City. On the morning of the 19th, a nearby merchant introduced that the explosion occurred at four or five o’clock in the morning, and it was a resident on the 22nd floor of a certain building in the community.

Later, the official microblog “Xiaoshan Release” of the Xiaoshan District Government Information Office of Hangzhou City announced that at about 5 o’clock on February 19, a gas explosion occurred in a resident of Jialian Apartment, Beigan Street, Xiaoshan District. A man was found in the open space downstairs. Rescuers at the scene showed no vital signs.

“Brother lfh.7’s behavior is my belief. From Japan. The Milky Way” tweeted that according to the report, at around 5:30 in the morning on February 19, a flash explosion occurred on the 22nd floor of a building 6 in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, and the power was huge. , someone was blown up, debris was flying all over the sky, 2 suspected casualties…

In a video, a citizen in the open space downstairs said, look, all the things (residents) on the 21st floor were blown down, and the rice cooker was also blown down.

In another video, a citizen said that there was a loud noise just now, the whole building was shaking, and the glass shattered to the ground.

According to another Jimu News report, Ms. Lin, a business owner, introduced that she was passing by the neighborhood where she worked at around 8:00 a.m. on the 19th. There were still a lot of broken glass from the explosion on the road, and sanitation workers were cleaning it up. There are also merchants who said that someone fell from upstairs when the incident happened.

A resident of the community said that at about 5:20, he was sleeping when a loud noise woke him up.

A staff member who dealt with the matter at the scene said that the accident occurred in a rental house in a high-rise building, and it is inconvenient to disclose the specific casualties.

The emergency room staff of Xiaoshan Hospital said that one injured person was sent to the hospital after the incident, but she did not know the condition of the injured person.

