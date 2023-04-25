Home » An extraordinary aurora borealis is illuminating Europe and the USA » Science News
A G4 geomagnetic storm also produced auroras in southern France.

The coronal mass ejection reached Earth earlier than expected with spectacular aurora borealis affecting large areas of northern and central Europe. The contact between the particles and the earth’s magnetic field took place yesterday, April 23, at 19:37 Italian time.

Aurora in St. Petersburg Anatoly Shamshurin/ Roshydromet Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute

The impact unleashed a violent class G4 geomagnetic storm with auroras also in France. The storm is still ongoing and producing visible auroras even in the United States.
Residents of several cities in western Russia are also witnessing a northern lights – a rare phenomenon in this part of the country. The phenomenon is visible in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tver, Vologda, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod, as well as other cities up to 53 degrees N latitude.

Aurora seen from Saxony. Credit Heiko Ulbricht

