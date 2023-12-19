An “eyewitness” to the massacres.. A Palestinian lost his children and grandchildren to occupation bullets in Gaza

Palestinian Youssef Khalil, who lost his children and grandchildren to bullets from the Israeli occupation in Gaza, looked at the bullet-perforated and blood-stained walls. He said that two Israeli soldiers entered a room in Shadia School in Gaza where he was sleeping with his family and opened fire randomly, killing 9 people, including children.

Khalil’s story, which the Israeli occupation army says it is verifying, comes after the killing of three detainees by Israeli soldiers in Gaza raised many questions about the rules of engagement in the war, which has proven to kill everyone.

Khalil says, in an interview with Al-Ghad’s correspondent: “He started shooting at my children and grandchildren, and I was asleep, and when they finished, I told them that you killed my children and grandchildren. Why did you do that? They said to me: We will kill you like them.

Khalil had been taking shelter with his family since December 1 at Shadia School in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza, when the attack on the camp residents occurred.

Khalil continued his speech: “The occupation tells us to leave the places of displacement, and when we leave, they shoot us, and whoever is martyred will be martyred, whoever will be wounded, and the survivors will be arrested.”

When Khalil returned, a week after he left school, he found the bodies of his family as they were in their location. No one was able to move them or bury them in light of the continuous bombing. He found the remains of bodies and body parts torn apart by the Israeli bombing.

Gaza faces annihilation

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip had risen to 19,667 martyrs and 52,586 wounded since the start of the aggression on October 7.

As the Israeli aggression continues for the 74th day, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that 214 martyrs and 300 wounded arrived at hospitals during the past hours, and a large number of victims are still under the rubble and in the roads, after the occupation committed 17 new massacres today. .

Al-Qudra pointed out that Al-Ahly Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza was out of service as a result of the targeting, siege, and arrest of a number of medical personnel, the wounded, and the displaced.

The occupation forces are deliberately eliminating the health presence in northern Gaza, by destroying hospitals and arresting their staff, which constitutes the execution of about 800,000 people there.

____________________

watched Live broadcast of Al-Ghad TV

Share this: Facebook

X

