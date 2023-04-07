The singer said that this was disrespectful

On Twitter, hundreds of netizens have viralized a publication by the paisa singer Karol G., after the artist made public a photograph of a magazine cover on her social networks where at first glance you can see the edits that were made to her photo .

The artist, through a message, made known her disagreement about the publication of the magazine, because for her what they did to her is a lack of respect.

“I don’t even know where to start this message… Today my cover in GQ magazine was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me. My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally. I thank the magazine for the opportunity because I was very happy when they confirmed that I would be there, but despite making clear my dissatisfaction with the number of edits they made to the photo, they did nothing about it, how yes, to look good I would need all those changes I understand the repercussions that this can have, but beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, it is the woman who wakes up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite social stereotypes,” said the singer in her network. social next to the image of the cover of the magazine.

Message that did not wait for the followers of the “Bichota” to comment on it.

Paola Herrera, a journalist, stated together “Karol G underwent a ‘bichoctomy’.”

For his part, @malupi castillo said “Joda, I think they wanted to make her uncomfortable more than anything. That way they don’t help physical acceptance… There are so many problems of bullying, anorexia and bulimia”.

Johana Flores, another follower of the artist, stated “The way they edited the photo is terrible. She has always felt very proud of how she is -natural- in the physical aspect of her and what she represents as a woman; @karolg she doesn’t look like that. Too bad for @GQMexico magazine.”

Zonacero

