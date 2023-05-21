An imbabureño in charge of the Public Defender’s Office in Guayas – Diario La Hora

Santiago Coral Terán took office about a month ago, in one of the provinces where the institution handles the largest number of cases nationwide.

IMBABURE. – The imbaburean lawyer Santiago Fidel Coral Teran completed his first month in charge of the Public Defender in Guayasinstitution in charge of guarantee full and equal access to justice for personsonly that, due to its state of defenselessness or economic, social or cultural condition, they cannot hire legal defense services to protect their rights.

in dialogue with THE TIMEaddresses the main challenges that he has had to go through, until now, in one of the most important positions in Ecuador in terms of legal protection of citizenship, through more than 185 public defenders distributed in 17 cantons of Guayas.

How do you get to the Provincial Directorate of a province like Guayas?

After having developed my doctoral studies, I found out that the Guayas Provincial Office of the Public Defender is vacant. I proceeded to send my folder to the institutional page, where a statement came out to fill this position.

All applicants enter a selection processwhere I understand that they were more or less 14 foldersof which we remained a shortlist of three folders, who were summoned to a meeting at the Public Defender’s Office in Quito.

Then we go through a induction course and interview with the National Public Defender, Dr. Angel Torres Machucawho ultimately considered choosing me and designating me as the new provincial director of the Guayas Public Defender’s Officein merit of my resume, from the April 17, 2023.

In that resume, in that academic profile, what stood out?

What I highlighted is that I have gone through the judicial function practically at all levels, both in Imbabura and in Pichincha.

First, I am a lawyer by profession, I have a Master’s Degree in Criminal Law from the Technical University of the North (UTN)I am taking a Master’s Degree in Criminal Law from the University of Buenos Aires (Argentina); and, I graduated from my doctorate, or completed the academic phase of the PhDas it is known in Ecuador, in the National University of Mar del Plata (Argentina), Where should I present the progress of my research?

In addition, I highlighted that I have fulfilled more or less eight years in the public sector developing different types of jobs, as I say, dFrom the lowest levels to legal counsel for a public company. And also the fact of having experience as a lawyer in free practice and that was involved in the academyas a professor at the University of Otavalo, in the subjects of Criminal Policy, which seems very important to me, and Criminal Litigation.

I say that the matter of Criminal Policy is very important because that is a key point that I think led me to be occupying this public space now, because it refers to understand the problem or dynamics of the offenderof crime, which makes it possible to identify both the problems and the possible solutions, because in order to be able to provide a solution to these problems, one starts from the Knowledge of criminal policy.

How has this first month in Guayas been, coming from a province as different as Imbabura?

It was a important challenge, an also important opportunity, that there was no way to miss it.

And the challenge is constituted precisely in what you have just said, in being an imbabureño fulfilling these functions in a province of the Coast, such as Guayas, one of the largest, where we have 17 service points in the 25 cantons.

So the challenge is both professionally and personally, because without pretending to be a regionalist, the fact that someone from the Sierra occupies such an important space on the Coast often makes professionals, public defenders, expose a certain barrier for not having someone from your city or province here, as your boss so to speak, but that is when professionally we must demonstrate why they chose us over other profiles that perhaps they were closer to the city, but not the abilities and aptitudes that perhaps they saw in me.

Precisely capturing all the knowledge acquired from the academy, from the experience of the public sector and from the preparation as a professional that I have been developing, those barriers have collapsed and the work at all institutional levels has been able to be executed in the best way.

What is your task as provincial director focused on?

First, make this emphasis that the Public Defender’s Office is not the People’s Defender’s Office.

The Public Defender plays a very important role within the administration of Justice because the continuous development of the hearings depends on it.

As an institution in general, the main function is to guarantee what the Constitution establishes about the obligations that the State has in all cases, by providing a free lawyer.

So the Public Defender’s Office complies with that constitutional guarantee of granting the person who does not have the resources to hire a private lawyer, a public defender, who has no cost to the citizen, so that you can have the representation of a free lawyer within a judicial process, within the lines of attention that we have.

Between those lines is the detention control, which would be all the flagrencies; victims, which would be all the victims of crimes; adolescents in conflict with the law; family, childhood and adolescence; penal; transit; and, prison benefits.

So one must know the matter, the criminal field, to be able to advise to a certain extent, or issue guidelines, on how to act within the causes that come to us on those lines of action.

As provincial director, I take care of the administrative part. I mean, I’m the one ensures compliance with the rights of users.

Some users come to request a public defender and many times, as we have an excessive amount of attention, they get upset because there is no speed, so my mission is that each of the users has their public defender assigned and that no one stops counting on that constitutional guarantee of representation by a lawyer provided by the State.

How many public defenders do you have in Guayas?

We have 187 public defenders. It is a fairly large province and we have the presence of public defenders in almost all the cantons, which are 17 out of 25. But I hope, in my administration, to be able to expand that coverage to at least 22 cantons.

These 187 public defenders, how many monthly cases do they handle?

There are thousands and they vary each month, but to have an idea of ​​how many there are, we can say that only within the Guayaquil canton, which is the largest of the 17 where we have public defenders, in the social area, which would be cases referring to family, childhood and adolescence, we have a monthly average of 5,000 cases dealt with by public defenders.

and in the penalty areawhich is one of the two most important areas and that has the most demand at the Public Defender’s service points, we attended around 3,700 cases in the last month only in the Guayaquil canton.

What is the process for a public defender to be activated to defend any citizen?

There are two ways. When there is the commission of a crime and there is flagrante delicto, we have the hotline called stop control. For this, We always have public defenders who are based in places like the UVC Modelo, the Florida Judicial Complex and the Valdivia Judicial Complex, who are in charge of controlling each arrest that is made, through the police From there, start the technical defense and allow the development of the hearing in flagrante delicto.

And the second formwhich would be for the rest of the crime attention lines, is when the citizen who needs advice or sponsorship of his cause Go to one of the judicial complexes or service points to present your case.

At that time an evaluation is carried out and a new technical defender is appointed for you completely free of charge.

It is important to highlight that Absolutely all the services of the Public Defender’s Office are free, they do not have any cost. (FV)