An immersive and cinematic experience with LG TV

Discover a new dimension of entertainment during Ramadan and Easter

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, March 20, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Televisions are the epicenter of home entertainment, bringing friends and family together to enjoy streaming shows, movies, sports and many more things. Like a treasured work of art, the television is the focal point of the living space, providing a gateway to experience the world from the comfort of one’s own home. During this journey, users should prioritize image quality in order to achieve the most immersive home experience. LG Electronics (LG) has been setting the benchmark for picture quality for years, with its LG OLED TVs bringing innovative features to its esteemed users, with a premium design that blends seamlessly into any space.

Since 1953, designers and manufacturers have strived to earn the famous iF label for design. Awarded by the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award is recognized as one of the world‘s top three design awards, alongside the Red Dot Design Award and the IDEA (International Design Excellence Award ). Receiving an iF Design Award is a confirmation of the quality of outstanding design and exceptional customer service. For consumers and users, an iF Design Award is the guarantee that the product bearing the mark is the best in its class.

“We are very honored to be recognized at the iF Design Award after being recognized at the Red Dot Design Award for Design Excellence and also at CES 2023,” said Choongbae Seok, Product Manager, Home Entertainment, Division TV, LG Electronics West African Operations. “LG Electronics has always strived to provide the best user experiences and the highest aesthetic value, which is why it is very significant to have our efforts recognized by one of the greatest design awards.”

Powerful Imaging for Immersive Displays





LG OLED TVs feature self-illuminating pixels that can turn on and off individually, creating deeper blacks while displaying exceptionally natural colors with unlimited contrast. In fact, the new G2 Series TVs feature LG’s new advanced OLED displays that put them a step above the competition.

Designed for everyone

Whether family members like to curl up to watch a classic movie, play sports, or prefer to be more active playing a video game, the LG OLED TV range is the ideal solution. Not only does the high-quality screen deliver top-notch images, but other enhancements have been made to increase usability.

A slim and elegant design

LG OLED TVs employ α 9 Gen 5 which uses deep learning to improve upscaling performance and give on-screen images a more three-dimensional quality by rendering foreground and background elements -plan more distinct from each other. It also enhances the capabilities of LG’s AI Sound Pro feature, giving users realistic sound and delivering 7.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speakers.

The best TV for you and where to buy it.

LG has the best TV for you in its categories – FHD TV, UHD TV, NanoCell TV, QNED and OLED TV. To find out which TV is best for you, visit LG’s website for more details; https://www.lg.com/africa_fr/television

To get the best LG TV in your area, whether you are in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Benin, Cameroon or Mali, check the location closest to you; https://www.lg.com/africa_fr/blog/lg-shop-address

Distributed by African Media Agency for LG.

