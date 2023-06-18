“An important breath of fresh air for our territory” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – A loan a tasso zero up to 30 thousand euros, of the duration five yearswith two grace periods.

Is this one new measure financial of Ismeathe Institute of services for the agricultural food market, and addressed to agricultural enterprises e of fishing affected by the flood. It will be activated from July 3rd next.

“It is a first response to ensure liquidity for our businesses that have suffered damage – explains the regional councilor for agriculture, Alessio Mammi-. I would like to thank Ismea for this opportunity that we have shared, pending the other financial provisions at national level and for the delimitation of the affected areas to be integrated with the missing territories. Being able to obtain a zero-interest loan at least for the first phase – continues Mammi – is certainly an important breath of fresh air for our territory. For our part – concludes the councilor -, as a Region, we continue to work with companies and the territory, in a close confrontation, in order to identify adequate and urgent resources to restart the sector’s economy as soon as possible and compensate those who have suffered damage , after those that we have already decided to make available through our budget and Rural Development funds”.

The loan, in short

Is called MIA ISMEA loan, and intends to ensure liquidity to agricultural and fishing companies affected by the flood events that occurred starting from 1 May 2023. It can count on a financial envelope of 15 million euros. Therefore, the MIA loan can be accessed by agricultural and fishing companies which, as of 1 May 2023, have their registered office or operational headquarters, or with company surfaces, in the provinces and municipalities identified by Annex 1 to the decree- law 1 June 2023, n.61.

The nominal value of the loan cannot be less than 3 thousand euros and cannot exceed 50 percent of the amount of revenue recorded in 2022 by the beneficiary, as resulting from the last tax return presented on the loan application date, and cannot in any case exceed the amount of 30 thousand euros.

The financial charges on the loan are reduced to zero through the granting of a contribution under the regime de minimiswithin the limit of the ceiling available to the individual company. The application can only be submitted electronically on the dedicated portal (https://strumenti.ismea.it/) from Monday to Friday, from 9 to 17.

All information is available at https://www.ismea.it/istituto-di-servizi-per-il-mercato-agricolo-alimentare .

Clare Vergano