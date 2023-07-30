“An important opportunity to reaffirm that our lives and those of others depend on our responsibility” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – In Emilia-Romagna singers, musicians and artists they fight together Region the battle against the driving distractionwhich continues to cause more than the 25% of the dead on the roads of all Italy.

It’s been happening since 2017, and it’s going to happen again this summer: Saturday 29 July a Gatteo Marein the province of Forlì-Cesena, the 2023 edition of “Just drive”, the awareness campaign carried out by theObservatory for road safety educationthe structure of the Region which has the task of educate, train and spread the culture of safetytogether with Anas and with the collaboration of all police.

From 8.45 pm, on the stage of the Arena Rubicone of the town on the Romagna Riviera, they will alternate, with the conduction of Sergio Muniz e Sofia Bruscolisongwriters like Roberto Vecchioni e Alberto Bertoli and comedians like Giorgio Comaschi e Christian Militellotogether with many other artists, to reaffirm a simple but necessary message: when you drive, you just drive.

“The ‘Guida e basta’ campaign has involved, and continues to involve, dozens of artists of all kinds over the years, all familiar faces to the general public who, with their presence, significantly help us to give prominence and visibility to our battle against distracted driving – explains the regional councilor for Transport and Mobility, Andrew Corsini-. The Region’s commitment on this front is extensive and also includes conferences, courses, fairs, because every occasion is valid to remind everyone that our lives and those of others depend on our responsibility”.

“For these evenings, starting with that of Gatteo Mare which allows us to speak to the Emilia-Romagna people but also to the many tourists of our Riviera, I particularly want to thank the police forces for their presence and their collaboration in the activities of information and awareness – concludes Corsini -: it is always important to point out, especially to the younger ones but not only, that the highway code has the sole objective of people’s safety “.

The following evenings and the ‘Just drive’ campaign

After the appointment in Gatteo Mare, the subsequent stages of the ‘Guida e basta’ tour include two more evenings of entertainment and awareness: on 12 Augustin Piazza Vivaldi, to Lido Hadrian (Ra) and the August 26, in Piazza Calcagniniin Formigine (Mo). Among the various guests, big names in Italian music such as Iva Zanicchi, Ivana Spagna, Enrico Ruggeri, Massimo di Cataldo and Valerio Scanu.

All the shows will then be broadcast deferred, starting from September, on regional broadcasters and LepidaTv.

(Jacopo Frenquellucci)

