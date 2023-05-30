an incentive for the construction sector — idealista/news

After the crisis produced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Relaunch Decree introduced the Superbonus 110 as a maxi-incentive to encourage the recovery of the Italian building sector, this time in terms of energy efficiency. This tax relief, also envisaged for the current year, has seen the introduction of some innovations, above all as regards the procedures for inserting the Superbonus 110 in the 2023 tax return. Let’s take a closer look at them below.

Superbonus 110, what is it

Il Superbonus 110 it’s a tax benefit, regulated by article 119 of decree-law n. 34/2020 (relaunch decree), which consists in the possibility of deducting 110% of the expenses incurred starting from 1 July 2020 to carry out specific interventions aimed at improving energy efficiency, structural consolidation or reducing the seismic risk of buildings .

The facilitated interventions also include the implementation of photovoltaic systems and specific infrastructures, aimed at recharging electric vehicles in buildings. Currently, the Superbonus 110 in tax deduction is added to other concessions, which have already been in force for years, such as the Ecobonus or the Sismabonus. For the 2023that fiscal support has been reconfirmed, though the deduction for expenses incurred in the current year went from 110 to 90%.

Who can take advantage of the Superbonus 110 as a tax deduction?

The Revenue Agency has specified that, in order to take advantage of the Superbonus 110 as a tax deduction, the works must have been carried out by:

condominiums ;

; natural persons not involved in the exercise of business, arts and professions, whether they are owners or holders of the property object of the intervention;

not involved in the exercise of business, arts and professions, whether they are object of the intervention; natural persons also not involved in the exercise of business, arts and professions, whether they are owners (or co-owners with other natural persons) of properties consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units distinctly stacked;

also not involved in the exercise of business, arts and professions, whether they are (or co-owners with other natural persons) of distinctly stacked; autonomous public housing institutes (IACP) however named or other bodies that comply with the requirements of the European legislation on “in house providing” and that own or manage public housing buildings on behalf of the municipalities;

(IACP) however named or other bodies that comply with the requirements of the European legislation on “in house providing” and that own or manage public housing buildings on behalf of the municipalities; undivided ownership housing cooperatives who own properties and assign them for enjoyment to their shareholders;

who own properties and assign them for enjoyment to their shareholders; non-profit organizations who carry out activities of social utility such as voluntary organizations or social promotion associations;

who carry out activities such as voluntary organizations or social promotion associations; amateur sports associations and clubslimited to those interventions intended exclusively for buildings or parts of these used as changing rooms.

At the moment, even Ires subjects can benefit from the Superbonus 110 with a deduction of 730 only for those driving works carried out on the common areas in condominium buildings.

On which jobs is the Superbonus applicable?

Among the works admitted to be able to enjoy the Superbonus 110 in tax deduction, it is possible to distinguish two different types:

leading interventions , i.e. work considered “mandatory” to access the subsidy. These include thermal insulation interventions on the building envelopes, replacement of heating systems and reduction of seismic risk;

, i.e. work considered “mandatory” to access the subsidy. These include thermal insulation interventions on the building envelopes, replacement of heating systems and reduction of seismic risk; e driven interventions, i.e. ancillary works that must necessarily be carried out in conjunction with one of the driving interventions in order to take advantage of the subsidy. These include works aimed at energy improvement, the installation of photovoltaic solar systems and storage systems, the implementation of infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles and the elimination of architectural barriers.

Currently, access to the Superbonus 110 in tax deduction is also guaranteed by interventions aimed at installing awnings and mosquito nets, which have a positive effect on the energy performance of a building.

How to bring Superbonus 110 expenses into deduction 730/2023

From 17 February 2023, the transfer of the tax credit and the discount on the invoice for building interventions will be guaranteed only for works that have already started and for those who have presented the Notice of commencement of works. This means that, for new building works, the only possible way to continue to benefit from the Superbonus 110 is through the correct compilation of the new 730/2023 model. The first step to take, to enter the Superbonus 110 in the 2023 tax return, is to indicate in the “part E – Charges and expenses” the amount sustained for the implementation of the interventions.

At this point it is necessary to follow the indications of the Revenue Agency for the compilation of the other sections:

section AIII , this must be completed only in the case of expenses related to the recovery of the building heritage. In this case, the compilation of the lines (respectively E41, E42, E43) changes on the basis of the year and the type of building object of the works;

, this must be completed only in the case of expenses related to the recovery of the building heritage. In this case, the compilation of the lines (respectively E41, E42, E43) changes on the basis of the year and the type of building object of the works; section BIII for which lines from E51 to E53 must be completed with information of various kinds, such as for example the cadastral data of the building subject to interventions;

for which lines from E51 to E53 must be completed with information of various kinds, such as for example the cadastral data of the building subject to interventions; section CIII which must be completed only for those works that require the installation of electric charging stations;

which must be completed only for those works that require the installation of electric charging stations; and finally section IVadded for compilation of the new model 730/2023.

Obviously, to avoid making mistakes when entering the Superbonus 110 in the 2023 tax return, it is always good to consult the official website of the AdE body.

FAQ

How to deduct Superbonus 110?

Nowadays, it is possible to take advantage of the Superbonus in two different ways: 1) make the tax return, so that it can be used as a real deduction in the 730 Model or in the INCOME Model; 2) opt for the alternative way of credit transfer or invoice discount.

How does 110 fit into the declaration?

To be included in the 730 tax return form, the Superbonus 110 must be indicated in section IV of part E, especially in lines ranging from E61 to E62, where each column requires specific data.

How to deduct the Superbonus 110?

To deduct the Superbonus 110 it is possible to apply it as a tax deduction in the 730 model or in the INCOME model or opt for the discount on the invoice or the transfer of credit. To ensure that you can take advantage of the Superbonus 110, it is advisable to carefully follow the procedures established by the Revenue Agency.

Can anyone who does not have IRPEF capacity take advantage of the Superbonus?

The Revenue Agency has confirmed that even those who do not have IRPEF capacity can take advantage of the Superbonus. This is because the taxpayer still has real estate income (cadastral income from the property) which contributes to the formation of the overall income. Therefore, in the absence of a gross tax on which to apply the 110% deduction, there is still the possibility of choosing one of the alternatives (invoice discount or credit transfer) to take advantage of the Superbonus.