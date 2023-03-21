“And incubator model to be replicated al techmental Of Bhis olognawhere to actually attract talents and new ideas”. So the regional councilor for economic development Vincenzo Colla visiting the Station F in Paristhe futuristic former railway station that hosts the largest startup incubator in the world where he went to learn more about the organization of this digital innovation hub.

The meeting follows the one at the advanced logistics center of Nanterrewhere it operates an avant-garde Emilian company which serves the main Parisian public hospitals, the last stage of the institutional mission of the Region in France.

Together with the president of cineca and of the supercomputing and big data center (Ifab) Francesco Ubertiniit’s at Tomaso TarozziMoremanaging director of Bucci IndustriesColla visited a Nanterre the logistics center Age (General Agency for Health Equipment), che associa i 38 hospitals in Paris within the public institution university hospital center.

A structure that coordinates and guides the most important hospitals in the area, reporting directly to the Ministry of Health and in which the Faenza-based company operates, producing with the brand Sinteco of systems automation and robotics for industryin this case applied to the distribution of single-dose medicines in hospitals.

La tappa a Station F

Then the stage, in which he also participated Mark Becca Ifab director, at Station F, where a thousand startups operate, 30 active development programsamong which french tech, national umbrella for startups that supports their growth and internationalisation. It is an ecosystem that covers over 360 thousand square meters where companies find a place to work, restaurants, services and consultants, laboratories to create and test products, investors.

“We look – explains Colla – at these experiences with interest, prefiguring a large incubator at the center of the Bologna technopole. Our commitment is focused precisely on attracting talent, on which we have recently approved the first law in Italy. With the aim of attracting young people and highly specialized people who in Emilia-Romagna can find work, space for research and advanced training on the frontiers of supercomputing, digital and science for the human development of Data Valley”.

“And this – Colla concludes – also through collaboration agreements with other regions, with a close connection between universities and the business system, European and international institutions and networks”.