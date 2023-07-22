An Indian farmer earned around two crore rupees by selling tomatoes in a month

A farmer from the Indian state of Telangana ‘Mahi B Pal Reddy’ has sold tomatoes worth 18 million Indian rupees since June 15.

The 40-year-old Kisan Mahi has benefited greatly from being fully aware of the changing market.

Mahi Reddy failed in 10th standard after which he started farming which was more difficult for him. The paddy crop did not bring them financial benefits as expected.

But as soon as there was a shortage of tomatoes in India, Mahipal Reddy also got the lottery and he became rich in no time.

Mahi Reddy, who started farming after failing in 10th

According to Times of India, the high price of tomatoes and lack of supply from the state of Andhra Pradesh turned out to be a boon for Mahi, which helped them meet the demand for tomatoes in the Hyderabad market.

He sold his crop for more than a hundred Indian rupees, which was a fair price according to the market at that time.

Mahipal Reddy said, ‘I planted tomato plants on eight acres this season from April 15 and started harvesting on June 15. The quality of my crop was good and the quantity sufficient because I used nets to protect the crop from the change of weather.’

He added that although the crop suffered some damage due to heavy rains, his total income from the sale of tomatoes in the season will easily cross Rs 2 crore as 40 per cent of his crop is still in the fields.

Mahi Reddy owns around 100 acres of land. He started growing vegetables and tomatoes on 40 acres four years ago. The rest of their land is still used for paddy.

Reddy said it took him some time to understand the right methods of farming. ‘There is no profit immediately after the first harvest.’

Explaining the economics of tomato crop, he said, ‘I will invest Rs 2 lakh per acre and if the cultivation technique is good, it can make a very good profit in a normal season. This time my harvest was very good and the high prices ensured a handsome profit.’

Reddy said they sold around 7,000 patties of tomatoes, each weighing more than 25 kg.

Mahi Reddy now plans to use drones to fertilize paddy fields in a new way to reduce costs and increase yields.

