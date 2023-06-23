An Indian group opens a new factory in Tangiers

Hespress Economy Photo: Hespress archives from RabatSaturday 24 June 2023 – 00:29

The Indian Indore Group inaugurated, on Friday, at the Tangier Med industrial platform, a new industrial unit specializing in a wide range of composite materials made of glass fibers and carbon fibers.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mukesh Sanghvi, General Manager of the Group, and Ahmed Bennis, General Manager of the Tanger Med Industrial Platform, as well as economic actors in the industrial system in Morocco.

The new factory was built on an area of ​​20 thousand square meters, with a total investment of 15 million euros, to produce about 2.5 million kilometers of cables, mainly destined for the telecommunications, renewable energies, transportation and construction sectors. This project will create 400 job opportunities.

The inauguration of this industrial unit came as a consolidation of the status of the Tangier Med industrial platform as an attractive area for foreign investment, and a dedication to the Indian group’s keenness to provide its customers with products and services of high added value.

The Indian group joined the Tanger Med industrial platform, which includes world-class equipment manufacturers and suppliers, as well as many other Asian companies with investments exceeding 600 million US dollars.

Indore, India, Tanger Med Cable Factory

