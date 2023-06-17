An indigenous person, a “Rambo” and a former vice president after the presidency of Ecuador

An indigenous leader, a former vice president, a “Rambo” and a former deputy are among the eight candidates who will aspire to the presidential seat this August 20 in Ecuador, after an institutional crisis that led to the dissolution of Congress and the call for early general elections.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) reported this week that it received eight applications for registration of binomials, thus completing the registration of 100% of the applicants who had been elected in the primaries of the different political parties.

For the first time in these elections, required by law, the parties had to present pairs made up of a man and a woman.

The new president must complete the 2021-2025 period that the outgoing president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, will leave unfinished in a country hit by violence linked to drug trafficking, economic setbacks and strong protests by native peoples, which in the past have led to to the overthrow of three rulers between 1997 and 2005.

“With any president, the situation will be very complex; of this president who is going to be elected now and, surely, of the one who will be elected in 2025,” said political scientist Simón Pachano.

Added to this is the fragmentation of political parties and currents, which was evidenced in the dissolved Parliament controlled by a divided and dispersed left, according to this professor at the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO) in Quito.

Among the presidential candidates are the left-wing aboriginal leader Yaku Pérez, the right-wing businessman Otto Sonnenholzner, vice president between 2018 and 2020, and Jan Topic, a prosperous executive and former French Foreign Legion sniper known as “Rambo”, “mercenary” or the “Ecuadorian Bukele” for promising a strong hand against crime in the style of the Salvadoran president.

Lasso, the right-winger in power since May 2021, who was losing citizen support due to the unpopular measures he had to adopt to reactivate the economy and face skyrocketing insecurity, among other national problems, declined to run for the elections, in which they will also be elected the 137 members of the unicameral National Assembly that it dissolved in May alleging “serious political crisis and internal commotion”.

Cornered by a political trial – a process that was reached in express parliamentary processing – to which he was subjected by the opposition majority of the Legislative that accused him of embezzlement, the ruler applied that constitutional power, which contemplates early elections to complete the current four-term period years (until May 2025).

The best known

Other aspirants to replace Lasso are former deputies Luisa González, the only woman nominated and letter from the movement related to former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017); Daniel Noboa (right), son of tycoon Álvaro Noboa, who sought the presidency five times and and Fernando Villavicencio (center), journalist, former union leader, former assemblyman and harsh critic of correísmo,

The businessman Xavier Hervas, who placed fourth in the 2021 election, and the lawyer and former leader of a local government council, Bolívar Armijos (both center-right) complete the range.

A recent poll by the private Perfiles de Opinión, supplied to AFP, revealed that Yaku Pérez is the best known among voters, closely followed by Sonnenholzner. At a distance are Villavicencio, Noboa, Topic and González, in that order.

“These hands (…) clean and above all free, are not tied to banking, extractivism or corruption,” Pérez said when registering. He had already participated in the 2021 elections for Pachakutik, the political arm of the indigenous people, who once again supported him, but came third below Lasso with 32,000 fewer votes and did not go to the ballot.

43% of those consulted responded that they would vote for the presidency for someone new, 25% for a correista candidate and 11% for someone with business experience.

In the midst of the rush to hold the elections, 73% of those surveyed maintained that they still had not decided who to vote for.

Correism and “outsider”

Pachano considers that correísmo, which achieved more than a dozen electoral victories online during its decade in power, “will continue to be the first force, the first majority within the Assembly, but not an absolute majority.”

However, at the presidential level it is not easy. “It has been losing votes since 2014 and has also been restricted to certain electoral strongholds” such as the coastal province of Manabí, the third with the largest electorate and where González is from.

Correa, who has lived in Belgium since 2017, cannot run for the presidency because the current Magna Carta allows re-election only once and he is also disqualified by an eight-year prison sentence for corruption.

In the port of Guayaquil (southwest and capital of Guayas, the province with the most voters) “a large part” of the vote “will go to ‘Rambo’ who appeared” as the “outsider” for the contest, said the alluding political scientist to Topic.

The security and telecommunications businessman, who as a legionnaire has fought in several wars, “has taken the banner of combating insecurity and he does it clearly in a military way, let’s say a way to defeat crime in armed terms. There is no general plan, a statesman’s vision of what should be,” he estimated.

Along with the elections for president and vice president and legislators, on August 20 there will be two popular consultations promoted by environmentalists to stop the exploitation of oil and minerals in two areas declared biosphere reserves.

Thus, the country will decide whether to leave the oil underground in the ITT block (Ishpingo, Tiputini and Tambococha), located in the Amazon region of Yasuní, one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet and where peoples live in voluntary isolation.

On the other hand, the inhabitants of Quito, a city of three million inhabitants, will decide whether or not to give way to mining on any scale in the Chocó Andino (northwest of the Ecuadorian capital), home of the threatened spectacled bear.