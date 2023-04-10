All efforts to preserve the chimney were unsuccessful. Experts had determined that the industrial monument, where the concrete was crumbling, could no longer be saved and that renovation would not make sense. Energie AG, as the owner, put the chimney out of operation months ago and submitted an application for demolition. In the next two months, the chimney will be removed ring by ring, the twin chimney made of bricks will remain. The demolition is hotly debated in Steyr, and many regret the drastic change in the Steyr cityscape. But there are also voices that do not necessarily want to regard a once smoking chimney as a landmark in times of climate change.

Author Martin Dunst Local editor Steyr Martin Dunst