Home News An industrial landmark is slowly being removed
News

An industrial landmark is slowly being removed

by admin
An industrial landmark is slowly being removed

All efforts to preserve the chimney were unsuccessful. Experts had determined that the industrial monument, where the concrete was crumbling, could no longer be saved and that renovation would not make sense. Energie AG, as the owner, put the chimney out of operation months ago and submitted an application for demolition. In the next two months, the chimney will be removed ring by ring, the twin chimney made of bricks will remain. The demolition is hotly debated in Steyr, and many regret the drastic change in the Steyr cityscape. But there are also voices that do not necessarily want to regard a once smoking chimney as a landmark in times of climate change.

Author

Martin Dunst

Local editor Steyr

Martin Dunst

Martin Dunst

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The women of the PCP: The struggle of the Afghans is our struggle

You may also like

Public Works will have funds to improve streets...

They investigate the homicide of a young man...

Ulm: Father killed seven-year-old daughter

Road improvement continues that will benefit more than...

Farc dissident weapons factory located in Nariño

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Bremen’s Jan Precht wins 64,000 euros

Development of a robotic exoskeleton for hand rehabilitation

Three municipalities incommunicado due to serious failure in...

Economy: Greens and SPD reject the last push...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy