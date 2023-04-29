An initiative to support academic excellence and serious scientific research

Electronic Science – Muhammad Belbashir Within the framework of activating the national plan to accelerate the transformation of the system of higher education, scientific research and innovation (PACTE ESRI 2030), and to encourage research students in the Ph.

Whereas, within the framework of the cooperation and partnership agreement signed between the university and the East Council, and in order to encourage student mobility for doctoral students, Mohammed I University decided to grant important financial support to doctoral students who benefit from internal and external student mobility;

In this context, students enrolled at least in the second year of a PhD course at Mohammed I University in Oujda will benefit from this financial support once, and for a period not exceeding two months.

According to the decision unanimously approved by the University Council held on April 26, 2023, the value of the financial aid was set at ten thousand dirhams per month (10,000.00 dirhams/month) for external mobility, and three thousand five hundred dirhams per month (3500.00 dirhams/month) for mobility. internal.

The beneficiaries of this financial aid will be selected based on the following criteria:

• 1. Academic and scientific excellence of the candidate

• 2. The scientific importance of the research project and its distinction

• 3. The thematic priorities of research for the university and the receiving university

• 4. Distribution of student mobility according to the receiving universities

• 5. Availability of basic acquisitions and language ability

• 6. The commitment of the candidate

• 7. The student researcher must be legally registered in the Ph.D

• 8. It is necessary to have an invitation letter from the receiving institution

• 9. Provide a summary of the research project.